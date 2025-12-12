A'ja Wilson's cards are still undervalued-for now

A'ja Wilson was just named the AP Female Athlete of the Year and TIME's Athlete of the Year award. Wilson won after leading The Las Vegas Aces to their 3rd Championship in four years and securing a record-setting fourth WNBA MVP award.

Wilson is only the fifth basketball player to win the AP award since it began in 1931. The other winners include Sheryl Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo, Caitlin Clark, and Candace Parker, who won it twice in 2008 and 2021. Wilson won this year's AP Female Athlete of the Year award handily, securing 17 of the 47 votes. Basketball rival and Dallas Wings' star Paige Bueckers came in third, receiving 5 votes.

2024 Panini Origins WNBA A'ja Wilson Logowoman #JA-AW (1/1)

2024 Panini Origins WNBA A'ja Wilson Logowoman #JA-AW (1/1) | Card Ladder

This 1/1 A'ja Wilson ungraded autographed 2024 Panini Origins Logowoman non-rookie card is a key one to watch heading into 2026. There's a lot to like about this card but it also has a few design flaws that jump out.

In the positive column there is a great shot of the Aces center next to the all white-on-black WNBA logo that pops off the card. In the negative column you have a slightly odd placement for the serial number and the dark text autograph sticker that makes the signature hard to see.

This card sold for $3,500 in October, 2024. The timing of the sale is interesting because it was only days after the 2024 WNBA Finals where the New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx. In other words, this card sold in the only year in the past four where the Aces weren't champions. Expect a much higher price point next time it comes up for sale.

2024 Select WNBA Courtside Gold Vinyl #243 (1/1)

The PSA 6 2024 Select WNBA A'ja Wilson Gold Vinyl #243 (1/1) | Card Ladder

Even with a PSA 6, the one-of-one 2024 Select Gold Vinyl card is absolutely worth tracking. This card last sold for $3,360 in August, 2025. With its gold vinyl color match elements and true one-of-one nature, this card looks like a smart bet that will likely pay off should the buyer ever look to sell.

2018 Rittenhouse WNBA Inscription Autograph Game Action Rookie card

A PSA 10 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA A'ja Wilson Inscription Autograph Game Action | Card Ladder

The second highest sale for a Wilson card is this PSA 10 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA Inscription Autograph rookie card. Featuring a relaxed shot of Wilson and a simple but effective card design that includes a crisp blue-ink autograph on the bottom of the card make this look sharp.

Basketball card collectors may also appreciate Wilson’s additional team and jersey number inscription. This is a practice she’s borrowing from NBA centers like David Robinson and Dikembe Mutombo, who often include their jersey number in their autographs. The PSA 10 above became the highest selling copy of this card when it sold for $6,500 in September, 2025.

2018 WNBA Platinum Rookie card #48 (13/25)

A BGS 9 2018 WNBA Platinum Rookie card #48 (13/25) | Card Ladder

The star center’s 2018 WNBA Platinum rookie card (/25) #48 is the highest selling Wilson card, making it a key card to track.

What's surprising about this being the highest selling card to date is the fact that it’s serial numbered out of 25, it’s not an autograph, and it only received a BGS 9 grade, so it’s likely not even the best of the bunch. It’s a very nice card, but seeing that its Wilson's highest selling card doesn’t make sense. With her record setting 4th MVP and her recent AP and TIME awards, this card likely will be surpassed soon.

Winning a 4th WNBA MVP puts her on the same plane as LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain. The only three players across the NBA and WNBA who have won more MVPs are Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Michael Jordan.

With her trio of championships and individual accolades, it seems inevitable that her card prices will start to catch up to other WNBA stars who haven’t accomplished anything close to what Wilson’s done. I doubt we will see any WNBA card come close to Caitlin Clark’s incredible $350K Kaboom sale earlier this year, but if any WNBA star has a chance, it should be A’ja Wilson.

