Lamine Yamal Card Sets A New Record High Price
Rising Hobby superstar Lamine Yamal continues his climb to the top of the soccer world, both on the field, and in the card market. After a year of phenomenal interest in the 18-year old prodigy's cards, a new record sale for a Lamine Yamal card has been set. His 2024 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO Superfractor Auto 1/1 sold through at auction through Goldin for $396,500.
The card, which features the National Debut stamp, signifying the first-year Yamal Spanish team offering, smashed the previous record for a Lamine Yamal card, which was $122,000 for Yamal's 2023/24 Topps Chrome UCC Superfractor Auto 1/1. That card features Yamal with his club team FC Barcelona.
In early June, this piece documented Yamal's staggering ascension to elite status in The Soccer Hobby. Yamal has already climbed to fifth in Card Ladder's Market Cap metric for soccer players, trailing only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pelé, and Kylian Mbappé, who he will likely surpass soon.
These charts offer an illustration of just how hot the chase for Yamal has gotten as he's established himself, not just as the best young talent in the world, but perhaps the best player on the planet, and a true generational talent. Card Ladder lists Yamal's Rate of Growth over the past year at +169.96%, and +63.45 over the last month alone.
Yamal's rookie cards have become some of the most-sought after cards in The Hobby, and his recently-released 2024/25 Topps Chrome UCC cards are among the most valuable from the release so far. The young superstar even found time to collab with American rapper and pop culture icon Travis Scott on a Topps NOW card on the heels of his electric performance in Barcelona's 4-3 win over Real Madrid in El Clásico on May 11.
Time and again, Yamal has taken the massive expectations that come along with his incredible talent, and gone above and beyond them. Already having led Barcelona to a title, the youngster has a real shot at becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Ballon D'Or. Yamal's already building quite the legacy, and the scary thing is, he's just getting started. What record will be the next to fall?