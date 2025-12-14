Topps Chrome Basketball adds MVP Buyback program for Collectors
In this story:
With the release of the much anticipated Topps Chrome basketball set right around the corner, Topps has announced that they will be bringing the MVP Buyback program to their NBA cards. This program will be familiar to collectors of Topps baseball cards.
Topps created the Buyback program back in 2022 for chrome cards of baseball's AL and NL MVP. A base card could be redeemed at select hobby shops for $20, with the value of the card going up with the rarity of the parallel. For example, a refractor is worth $40. Now those NBA collectors get a chance to take advantage of the Buyback as well.
RELATED: Hobby U : An education on Buyback card history
According to their site, Topps Chrome Basketball is slated to drop on December 18, just in time for Christmas. It's the first time since the 2009-10 season that collectors can buy Topps Chrome Basketball. However, even those Chrome basketball cards were limited to insert-type inclusions in the base 2009-10 Topps Basketball set.
Now bodes the question, who do you chase? As early as mid-afternoon on December 12, Fox Sports had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the odd on favorite. Not surprisingly, right behind him is big man Nikola Jokic. Others listed include Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, Victor Wembenyama, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and Anthony Edwards.
Topps does a nice job on their website of laying out the Buyback program and also giving you a map where you can search for participating hobby shops. After the MVP announcement, collectors will have roughly three months to redeem their cards.
Topps, in previous years, has used some of the redeemed cards to stick in future products with a special stamp indicating it's a buyback. Those cards are not only desirable on the open market, but generally they've been included in future Buybacks if the player happens to win the MVP in consecutive years.
Now collectors just have to wait for December 18 for the product to drop. The next wait for the summer of 2026 will be the MVP announcement.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz