4 Baseball Players cards to buy right now

With the Los Angeles Dodgers having just won the World Series, the offseason is officially here in Major League Baseball. In the hobby, this can mean prices will go down, and for some, that means a chance to purchase some cards of the players who may have a breakout season next year. While it is known that Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are at the top of the MLB hobby market, there are some names that tend to get lost in the shuffle. Prospecting and speculating on potential are done at the risk of hobbyists, but here are 4 names to watch in the hobby ahead of the next MLB season.

Kyle Tucker

2015 Bowman Chrome Kyle Tucker Autograph PSA 9 | eBay

Tucker is primed to be the top free agent target this offseason, and his landing spot could make him destined for the playoffs and maybe even a championship. Tucker played for the Chicago Cubs this past season, and was one of their standout players. On the season, he hit 22 HR, and racked up 73 RBIs. Currently, a 1st Bowman autograph of Tucker is selling for around $150 in a PSA 9, but a non-rookie autograph can be picked up for around $50, depending on the set and rarity. For a player who had a great year last year, collectors may be able to get a deal.

Andy Pages

2024 Topps Chrome Andy Pages Refractor Autograph | eBay

Andy Pages is coming off a World Series win, but his name gets lost in the shuffle of all the star power that is on the Dodgers team. Pages put up the best numbers of his young career so far, batting .272 and hitting 27 Home Runs. On top of that, he was also able to get 86 RBIs. While it is still early in his career, Pages is showing that he can light up the stat sheet at times. Rookie autographs of Pages are quite affordable at this time, with a 2024 Topps Chrome Refractor Auto selling for only $21.50 recently.

Jackson Holliday

2024 Topps Update Jackson Holliday Silver Pack Gold Autograph | eBay

Holliday was a highly touted prospect when he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles. Like Pages, he just finished his second year of service in the MLB, and could be labeled as a potential up and coming star. Last year, he greatly improved his batting average, going from a .189 to a .242. He also doubled his HR and RBI output from his rookie season. Compared to other players on this list, he sells for a little higher, with a rookie autograph from 2024 Topps (silver pack gold variation) going for $158. Again, depending on rarity, grade, and set, Holliday cards. can sell for more than this, but with a long career ahead of him, collectors may look to buy now.

Wyatt Langford

2024 Topps Chrome Update Wyatt Langford Autograph | eBay

Depending on perspective, some could make the argument that Langford had a sophomore slump last year. Some also make the case that the hype around him his rookie year was too much, and that it would be tough to reach what was expected of him so quickly. While Langford hit more HRs in year two, he took a step back on RBIs. In either case, collectors who are buying Langford may be thinking about potential, which is why he is included on this list. A 2024 Topps Chrome Update Auto sold recently for $103 in ungraded condition. Langford falls in the same category as Holliday in the sense that some cards of his do sell well, but some can be considered a deal.

With a long MLB offseason ahead, collectors may already be thinking about breakout stars for next season. The names on this list are a mix of young stars and veterans who may have some potential, and that collectors may want to keep an eye on.

