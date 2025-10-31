Topps Chrome FrozenFractor inserts: a look at the best

Topps decided to go in a negative way in 2023 Topps Chrome Baseball. They released the FrozenFractor in 2023 where the cards are numbered from negative five to zero. The card design also has a different look where the card looks frozen. The biggest part of the chase to these cards is the print run is to five, even though it starts with a negative. In the following years Topps released the FrozenFractor insert in other sports and products.

2023 Victor Wembanyama PSA 10

PSA

Victor Wembanyama's 2023 Topps Chrome FrozenFractor is the highest sale for any of these inserts. Basketball was not licensed by Topps in 2023 but it's the only Topps rookie card for this phenom. This card sold for $6,900 on Jul. 10th, 2025.

2025 Shohei Ohtani

Cardladder

Shohei Ohtani is coming off another MVP caliber season in 2025. He is currently in the World Series, down to the Blue Jays 3-2. His 2025 Topps Chrome FrozenFractor sold for $4,999 on Sep. 6th, 2025.

2024 Shohei Ohtani BGS 9.5

Cardladder

Ohtani is racking up quite the resume with hitting three homeruns and striking out ten batters in a single game, and it was in the playoffs. The prior season he was the first player to hit 50 homeruns and steal 50 bases. His 2024 FrozenFractor sold for $4,440 on Sep. 11th, 2025.

2024 Paul Skenes PSA 9

PSA

Paul Skenes won rookie of the year in 2024 and finished third in the CY Young award. He is competing with Zack Wheeler for the CY Young for the 2025 season. His rookie FrozenFractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $3,529 on Feb. 5th, 2025.

2023 Corbin Carroll

Cardladder

Corbin Carroll had a strong rookie season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is a key piece if they want to go far in the playoffs. His FrozenFractor sold for $3,100 on Aug. 11th, 2023.

2025 Aaron Judge PSA 10

PSA

Aaron Judge had another strong season for the Yankees but came up short again in the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays in the divisional round. Judge and Cal Raleigh are battling for the 2025 MVP award. His FrozenFractor sold for $2,800 on Oct. 8th, 2025.

2023 Gunnar Henderson PSA 9

PSA

Gunnar Henderson is the star of the Baltimore Orioles. This past season was a disappointing one for the birds but they look to bounce back with a young team in 2026. His FrozenFractor sold for $2,750 on Jul. 14th, 2024.

2024 Jackson Chourio

Cardladder

Jackson Chourio is another young superstars who is helping his team get into the playoffs. His FrozenFractor sold for $2,750 on Sep. 14th, 2024.

2024 Ahsoka Tano

Cardladder

Topps released the FrozenFractor to most of their products, including Star Wars. Ahsoka Tano is a popular character who has her own series in the Star Wars Galaxy. Her FrozenFractor sold for $2,400 on Sep. 16th, 2024.

