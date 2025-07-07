4 Key Cards From 1991 Upper Deck Baseball
When it comes to the Junk Wax Era, there’s nothing more aesthetically pleasing than a high-quality set that features some of the best photography in the business. With that said, not only does the 1991 Upper Deck Baseball set check those boxes, but it also offers collectors four cards that should be included in any Junk Wax Era collection.
Michael Jordan #SP1 – When it comes to early 90’s chase cards, this was the crème de la crème. This card features Jordan is a White Sox uniform during batting practice and is one of the most sought-after insert cards by Junk Wax Collectors. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $7.50-$10 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $500.
Chipper Jones #55 (Top Prospect) – Although this card isn’t Jones’ flagship rookie, it provides collectors with an early glimpse of the future hall of fame third baseman and staple of the Atlanta Braves championship runs throughout the 1990’s. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $57.50.
Ken Griffey Jr. #555 – The poster boy for the Junk Wax Era, “The Kid” cards are certainly available to any collector at any price level by the hundreds. With that said, his 1991 Upper Deck card stands out as a testament to the era and acts as a key card for any Junk Wax Era enthusiast. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $45.
Jeff Bagwell #755 – This is probably the quintessential Upper Deck Jeff Bagwell card as it captures the Astros star right before he’s super impressive Rookie of the Year campaign. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1-$1.50 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $35.
As one of the key sets of the Junk Wax Era, the 1991 Upper Deck Baseball set offers collectors a unique opportunity to acquire some fairly valuable cards from an era that was more known for its mass production rather than its ability to hold long-term value.