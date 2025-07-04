eBay Live is Touring The Country
The eBay Live Tour is "a live event series delivering livestream shopping and collector-focused experiences to cities across the country" according to a company press release. eBay, known for it's giant marketplace is making the shopping experience much more personal
eBay Live was launched in 2022 and carries a diverse range of items including collectibles, sneakers, and luxury goods. eBay live is an online platform for connecting Buyers and Sellers in real time. This allows buyers to ask questions, see different, products, and talk to knowledgeable sellers.
A shared passion for collecting can bring people together at these events. The first tour stop is Cooper City, Florida at a LCS called AA Mint Cards. There is also and eBay Live Tour Channel to follow. The tour schedule as published by eBay Live:
- June 14 – Cooper City, FL: Hobby Block Party at AA Mint
- June 27–29 – Tampa, FL: Card Party East
- July 19 – Los Angeles, CA: Trade Night at Bullpen HQ
- July 24–27 – San Diego, CA: San Diego Comic-Con
- August 9 – Los Angeles, CA: Hobby Block Party at Lucky Vault
- August 19–23 – Oklahoma City, OK: ANA World’s Fair of Money
- September 27 – Hamilton Square, NJ: Trade Night at TNT North Jersey
- October 9–12 – New York, NY: New York Comic Con
- November 15 – Las Vegas, NV: Hobby Block Party at Legacy Sports Shop
There are more stops to be announced.