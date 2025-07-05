Five Drop-Dead Gorgeous Baseball Cards for Larry Doby Day
On July 5, 1947, just eleven weeks after Jackie Robinson integrated major league baseball, two-time Negro League All-Star Larry Doby entered the Cleveland Indians lineup as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, making history as the American League's first ever Black player. While Doby struck out in his lone plate appearance that day, the debut marked the beginning of a remarkable American League career that included World Series heroics in 1948 and a string of seven straight All-Star nods. Fast forward to 1978, and Doby accomplished another "famous second," this time behind a different Robinson, as only the second Black manager in major league history.
Doby obviously trails Jackie and Frank Robinson in terms of Hobby popularity, but that's not entirely a bad thing. On the contrary, it means collectors looking to add a classic Larry Doby card to their collection need not spend a small fortune. On the occasion of Larry Doby Day, here are five absolutely gorgeous Larry Doby cards all collectors should know about, if not own or at least dream about.
1951 Bowman Larry Doby
RELATED: The Surprising Connections between the Upper Deck Griffey Rookie and 1951 Bowman
It's not a rookie card. It's not even second year. It's just an incredible image of the New Jersey native, a cropped version of which also appears, minus nameplate, on Doby's prior year Bowman card. Hang it in the Louvre! Value aside, this really is cardboard perfection.
1953 Bowman Larry Doby
Prior to 1953, Bowman largely relied on team photographers to provide the source images for their trading cards. For the 1953 set, the company went all out and booked photographers from Life magazine. The result was in a word perfection. Honestly, the player on this card could have been Joe Shlabotnik and it would still be a "must have" on looks alone. Of course, it's not Joe Shlabotnik. It's Larry Doby, Hall of Famer.
1957 Topps Larry Doby
RELATED: Why 1957 Topps is the Greatest Baseball Card Set Ever
Following nine historic years in Cleveland, Doby took his talents to the Chicago South Side for the 1956 season. One thing that stayed the same, however, was his tremendous cardboard. For good reason the 1957 Topps set is considered by many to be the most attractive Topps set ever, no small statement for a company that's been cranking out trading cards for three quarters of a century. Certainly, this Doby card could be Exhibit A in making such a case. A perfectly framed batting follow-through, the folds in the flannel uniform, and outfield wall advertising are just three of the things that make this card a keeper.
1980-2001 Perez-Steele Hall of Fame Postcards Larry Doby
Where drop-dead gorgeous is concerned, it's hard to top the work of Dick Perez. Reaching out to noted Larry Doby collector and expert Donna Muscarella of the Society for American Baseball Research, she offered this: "Dick Perez beautifully depicted not only Doby's batting stance but also Doby's love of the game, as reflected in his eyes and smile." Well said, Donna!
2015 Topps Stadium Club Larry Doby
RELATED: Five Essential Baseball Cards of Jackie Robinson
Oh nothing, just two men who forever changed the face of the game, if not the country. Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby, only on this card it's Doby who finally earns top billing. And why not? It's Larry Doby Day. Celebrate accordingly.