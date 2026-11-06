With the second half of the NFL season approaching, collectors are starting to notice which players and teams are likely to make deep playoff runs and have a significant impact on the hobby in January and February.

Quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence all appear poised for increased hobby attention over the rest of this season. But what about the under-the-radar players whose cards collectors have that can be picked up at more affordable price points?



Here are four backup quarterbacks who could see a major hobby bump down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Joe Fagnano, Baltimore Ravens

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Lamar Jackson injured and possibly out for the season, and Tyler Huntley sidelined, the Baltimore Ravens will turn to Joe Fagnano at quarterback. The 25-year-old undrafted rookie out of UConn is expected to start for the foreseeable future.



Fagnano may be an unfamiliar name to collectors, and he currently has just one officially licensed trading card on the market.



His 2026 Upper Deck World of Sports card (#107) shows him in his UConn Huskies uniform. Released earlier this year, the set features athletes from a select group of colleges and universities. Fagnano's base card has sold for $35 to $80 over the past two weeks.

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shedeur Sanders is back as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback. The second-year quarterback takes over for Deshaun Watson, who is unable to play due to injury. As the Cleveland Browns starter last season, Sanders went 3-4.



During that stretch, his card market heated up, with multiple cards selling for over $10,000. With the Browns in playoff contention, it'll be interesting to see whether Sanders' card market makes another jump.

Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson Wentz has been an efficient backup when called upon by the Vikings over the past two seasons. With Kyler Murray struggling to stay healthy and play effectively, Wentz will get the start Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

2016 Carson Wentz Panini National Treasures RPA /99 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Could Wentz recapture some of the hobby buzz he generated in 2017 before suffering a season-ending knee injury that December? In November of that year, a PSA 10 of his National Treasures RPA sold for $6,891.98.

JJ McCarthy, New York Giants

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) throws a pass against New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Jaxson Dart went down with a knee injury, the New York Giants' season looked over. But the Giants traded for Minnesota Vikings backup QB J.J. McCarthy, and his play since has given the team life. Collectors' interest in McCarthy was at an all-time low before the trade, but he's back on the hobby radar.

Collectors have been picking up McCarthy's rookie cards at fairly reasonable prices, especially his numbered autos. A PSA 10 slab of his 2024 Prizm Deca Signatures Gold Shimmer First Off The Line Rookie Auto sold for $2,800 earlier this week.