Most Expensive Shedeur Sanders NFL Sales of 2025

The last 12 months in the hobby have been a rollercoaster for Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado and Jackson State quarterback entered the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the top quarterback prospects. While the hype machine projected him as a 1st-round talent, NFL GMs and executives felt otherwise. After slipping to the fifth round and spending most of the season as a backup, Sanders has has played well over the last three weeks. This is reminding many collectors why they believed in him from the start!

2025 Donruss Downtown Gold Shedeur Sanders BGS 9.5: $8,500

2025 Donruss Downtown Gold Shedeur Sanders BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

Sanders' first Downtown card features the quarterback in his Cleveland Browns uniform, set against the backdrop of the team's famous "Dawg Pound". The gold version is especially appealing, not only because it's numbered to 10, but also because the blend of orange, brown, and gold creates a smooth, visually striking design.

2025 Absolute Kaboom Vertical Gold Shedeur Sanders /10: $10,600 and $8,301

2025 Absolute Gold Kaboom /10 | Card Ladder

Gold Kabooms and Gold Downtowns represent the top of the line for player and team collectors in the ultra-modern portion of the hobby. For Sanders and Browns collectors, Kabooms will be passionately sought after, especially this gold version. Two Gold copies have recently surfaced, and they sold for $8,301 and $10,600, respectively.

Impeccable Rookie Shield Gold Bar 1 of 1: $14,650

2025 Shedeur Sanders Impeccable Rookie Shield Gold Bar 1 of 1 | Card Ladder

Speaking of gold... this card literally features a 1/2 troy ounce card bar embedded in it! The Sanders Impeccable Rookie Shield 1 of 1 recently sold for almost $15,000. With Sanders now seeing increased playing time and as the price of gold continues to rise, the sky is the limit for this card.

2025 Absolute Kaboom Vertical Green Shedeur Sanders 1/1: $50,679

2025 Panini Absolute Kaboom Green Shedeur Sanders 1/1 BGS 9 | Card Ladder

Speaking of Kabooms, the Green 1/1 just sold this past week. With a BGS 9 grade, the card fetched an impressive $50,679, by far the highest confirmed sale for a Sanders card to date. As collectors have watched the vintage and mid-modern high-end markets continue to set records, this sale proves that the ultra-modern market is also thriving and capable of hitting comparable highs.

