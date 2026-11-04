Jacoby Brissett Trade Doesn't Improve Ravens' Super Bowl, Playoff Odds in 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have a trade in place to acquire quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals this coming weekend. Brissett will not play for Baltimore in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars where third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano is expected to start.

Baltimore was in desperate need of a quarterback after Lamar Jackson (thumb) was injured in Week 8 and backup Tyler Huntley (turf toe) was lost for the season in the same game.

Trade: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade to send QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, per @RapSheet and me. Deal is expected to be completed this weekend.



The Ravens lost QB Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury, and his backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to turf toe. pic.twitter.com/sGpFSxYc5u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

Brissett was benched by Arizona in the team's Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and the team quickly moved on from the veteran who has a ton of starting experience in his career. Brissett is an upgrade for a Ravens team that is 4-4 and hoping to stay afloat in the playoff picture in the AFC until Jackson is able to return to from injured reserve.

Even with the deal for Brissett, the Ravens aren't getting much love in the futures market. DraftKings Sportsbook has dropped Baltimore from +1200 to +4000 to +10000 to win the Super Bowl since Sunday, and the team is currently +500 to make the playoffs in the AFC.

The Brissett trade hasn't improved any of those odds, even though he should be an upgrade over Fagnano. Baltimore is last in the odds to win the AFC North and is a massive 10-point underdog on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

This season, Brissett has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,719 yards, 10 scores and seven interceptions while rushing 29 times for 87 yards and a score. The former third-round pick has carved out a nice NFL career, but he's not a player that's going to elevate the Ravens into a contender if Jackson can't come back this season.

The Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 on Monday night, so Brissett should get a little extra time to prep with his new team before he makes his debut.

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