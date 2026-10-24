The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 6-and-0 start to the season, and along with a stellar defense, quarterback Brock Purdy has been a main catalyst in their success. After an injury-plagued 2025, Purdy has thrown for 1,460 yards and 14 touchdowns in six games. In 2025, in nine games, he threw for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns, marks he could match in the next two to three games.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during the first quarter Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And when a player excels on the field, his card market usually increases, and that's exactly what's happening with Brock Purdy.

Sales Index Shows Exponential Growth

Over the last three months, according to Card Ladder, Purdy's rate of growth has exceeded 60 percent. It also show that the index's value has grown from 703 to 1,130.

Sales Index data from Card Ladder of Brock Purdy over the last three months. | Card Ladder

By turning these numbers into a visual graph, you can see that from the tail end of July to the end of August, the graph shows a pretty flat line. And then you see a jump. That jump correlates with the end of the preseason, where he played one game on August 20th and ended up being the collectors' first glimpse of him on the field since his injury-plagued year in 2025.

Sales volume of Brock Purdy's card market, measured by Card Ladder. | Card Ladder

The graph from Card Ladder is literally up and down when illustrating sales volumes. But if you draw a line connecting the bottom part of the graph, you can see a steady incline over the past two months.

What Are Purdy's Cards Actually Doing

Brock Purdy's 2022 Panini Prizm rookie card, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA

The card most used for a modern-day player as a market thermometer is their PSA 10 rookie Panini Prizm. Brock Purdy had his Panini Prizm rookie card in the 2022 product after he was chosen as Mr. Irrelevant, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This graph shows the actual sales of Brock Purdy's PSA 10 2022 Panini Prizm as recorded by Card Ladder | Card Ladder

Looking back two months, his Prizm rookie card had a sale of just over $80. And looking at the data record on October 22nd, there was a documented sale of $199.99. That's roughly a 150 percent increase over just three months of measuring.

Brock Purdy's 2022 Silver Prizm rookie, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

Looking at his rookie Prizm Silver, you can see another wave of increased sales. Card Ladder shows that three months ago, his 2022 Panini Prizm Silver, graded PSA GEM MT 10, was going for around $600.

Sales data for Brock Purdy's 2022 rookie Panini Prizm Silver, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. | Card Ladder

The latest recorded sale, which occurred on October 19th, went for nearly double at $1,101.60. Funny enough, that's a 50 percent increase, not as much growth as the base version of this card.

No one knows if this trend will continue. Many factors, like health and performance, will dictate his market's trajectory. But if you believe in Purdy and the success of the 49ers, there still may be time to get into the Brock Purdy market.