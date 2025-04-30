Collectibles On SI

1965 Topps PSA 8 Joe Namath Rookie Card Sells For $49,200 at REA Auction

A recent REA auction ended with Joe Namath's 1965 Topps Rookie Card graded at a PSA 8 selling for an eye-opening $49,200.

Matt Schilling

Sep 8, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets former quarterback and Super Bowl III MVP Joe Namath
Sep 8, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets former quarterback and Super Bowl III MVP Joe Namath / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When it comes to the legendary, old-school icons of the NFL, there’s no doubt that New York Jets Quarterback, Joe “Broadway Joe” Namath is a member of that elite club. With that said, and when it comes to his 1965 Topps Rookie Card, elite is an understatement and that because a recent auction via REA, ended with his 1965 Topps Rookie Card graded at a PSA 8 selling for an eye-opening $49,200. That sale not only speaks volumes about the current state of the hobby, it also speaks volumes about the state of the high-end vintage graded football card marketplace.

Namath is seen warming up before the game. Oct. 12, 1969
\"Broadway\" Joe Namath and the New York Jets traveled to Nippert Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Namath is seen warming up before the game. Oct. 12, 1969 1969 Joe Namath Jets Vs Bengals Bk02 / By Bud Kamenish, The Courier-Journal., Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The final sale price of this particular card reinforces what many folks all throughout the hobby have believed for quite a while that exceptionally graded vintage football cards remain incredibly desirable and scarcity continues to drive the prices of these higher-graded cards to new heights.

Joe Namath’s 1965 Topps Card is one of football’s greatest collectibles and it’s one of those cards that holds a special place in hobby lore. The card’s bright colors, super clean back, and razor sharp corners capture Namath’s confident character to the fullest. And those were the same qualities that made him a cultural icon on and off the playing field.

1965 Topps Football - Joe Namath Rookie Card - PSA 8
1965 Topps Football - Joe Namath Rookie Card - PSA 8 / REA Auctions | https://bid.collectrea.com/lots/145067

From a population perspective, there are only 78 of these beauties that have been graded a PSA 8 (NM-MT), and what’s even more astonishing is the fact that there are 5 that have been graded a PSA 9. One of the primary reasons as to why such a card is so hard to find in a gradable condition is because these cards were oversized and aptly nicknamed “Tall Boys”.

oe Namath and the New York Jets traveled to Nippert Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Quarterback \"Broadway\" Joe Namath and the New York Jets traveled to Nippert Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Namath is seen talking with head coach Weeb Eubanks. Oct. 12, 1969 1969 Joe Namath Jets Vs Bengals Bk05 / By Bud Kamenish, The Courier-Journal., Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In a marketplace that is generally dominated by baseball cards, this sale reiterates that vintage football cards are starting to chip away at the lion’s share of the vintage space. There’s no doubt that the vintage football market is maturing, and its opportunities such as this that have allowed collectors to willingly invest in it’s continued growth, because not for a nothing a 1965 Topps Joe Namath Rookie Card Graded at either a PSA 8 or a PSA 9 is certainly the cornerstone of any reputable collection.

Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

