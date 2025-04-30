1965 Topps PSA 8 Joe Namath Rookie Card Sells For $49,200 at REA Auction
When it comes to the legendary, old-school icons of the NFL, there’s no doubt that New York Jets Quarterback, Joe “Broadway Joe” Namath is a member of that elite club. With that said, and when it comes to his 1965 Topps Rookie Card, elite is an understatement and that because a recent auction via REA, ended with his 1965 Topps Rookie Card graded at a PSA 8 selling for an eye-opening $49,200. That sale not only speaks volumes about the current state of the hobby, it also speaks volumes about the state of the high-end vintage graded football card marketplace.
The final sale price of this particular card reinforces what many folks all throughout the hobby have believed for quite a while that exceptionally graded vintage football cards remain incredibly desirable and scarcity continues to drive the prices of these higher-graded cards to new heights.
Joe Namath’s 1965 Topps Card is one of football’s greatest collectibles and it’s one of those cards that holds a special place in hobby lore. The card’s bright colors, super clean back, and razor sharp corners capture Namath’s confident character to the fullest. And those were the same qualities that made him a cultural icon on and off the playing field.
From a population perspective, there are only 78 of these beauties that have been graded a PSA 8 (NM-MT), and what’s even more astonishing is the fact that there are 5 that have been graded a PSA 9. One of the primary reasons as to why such a card is so hard to find in a gradable condition is because these cards were oversized and aptly nicknamed “Tall Boys”.
In a marketplace that is generally dominated by baseball cards, this sale reiterates that vintage football cards are starting to chip away at the lion’s share of the vintage space. There’s no doubt that the vintage football market is maturing, and its opportunities such as this that have allowed collectors to willingly invest in it’s continued growth, because not for a nothing a 1965 Topps Joe Namath Rookie Card Graded at either a PSA 8 or a PSA 9 is certainly the cornerstone of any reputable collection.