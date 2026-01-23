5 Essential Michael Jordan NBA All-Star Game Cards to Buy this Season

As the 75th NBA All-Star game quickly approaches, nostalgia for past All-Star moments moves to the forefront of many NBA fans' minds. No player embodied All-Star Weekend like Michael Jordan. During the 1980s and early 1990s, All-Star Weekend was must-watch TV, and the card industry fully capitalized on the popularity. Here is a look at five of Michael Jordan's Essential All-Star Game cards.

1989 Hoops All Star #21

1989 Hoops Michael Jordan All Star #21 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Michael Jordan's 1989 Hoops All-Star card is not his first All-Star game card, but it is one of his most visually appealing. The image of Jordan dribbling down the court in the all-red Eastern Conference All-Star uniform blends perfectly with the card's color scheme. Encased in the red-and-white PSA slab, this card remains affordable while offering substantial nostalgia and eye appeal.

1992 Fleer Michael Joran All Star #6

1992 Fleer All Star Michael Jordan #6 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

In 1992, Fleer introduced glossy cards and expanded its insert lineup for collectors. The dreamy blue, horizontal All-Star inserts are believed to have been inserted at roughly four per 36-pack box. These cards were highly collectible in the early 1990s and remain sought after today, particularly in high grades. Notoriously, this card is prone to centering issues, making well-centered examples especially desirable.

1995 SP All-Stars #AS2 Gold and Silver

1995 SP All-Stars Michael Jordan #AS2 Silver and Gold PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The 1995 All-Star game marked Michael Jordan's highly anticipated return, and he did not disappoint, scoring 20 points and earning All-Star MVP honors. The SP All-Star cards were produced with a silver base version, inserted at roughly 1 in 5 packs (roughly 6 per box). A gold parallel was also issued, inserted at roughly 1 in 60 packs or about 1 gold in every two boxes. Sneakerheads will especially appreciate as it prominently features the Air Jordan 11 "Columbia" on the front.

2003 Upper Deck SE Die Cut All-Stars #SE1

2003 Upper Deck SE Michael Jordan Die Cut All-Star PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Celebrating Jordan's final All-Star game appearance in 2003, the Upper Deck SE All-Star Die Cut card pairs Jordan with a modern reimagining of the wildly popular and innovative 1993-94 SE Die Cut series. While this classic card may not be the most expensive Jordan ASG game issue, it stands out as one of his most underrated.

1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autograph #GJ13

1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Auto Michael Jordan PSA 7 Auto 9 | Card Ladder

Arguably one of the most important basketball cards of all time, this card represents several historic firsts: one of the first Game-Used Jersey cards and the very first Jersey/Autograph card. Limited to just 23 copies, it features a game-used patch paired with an on-card autograph from the greatest basketball player of all time. Owners of this card possess not only a piece of the jersey Jordan wore in an All-Star game but also a card he personally handled and signed. These extraordinary attributes are precisely why this card continues to reside firmly in the seven-figure club of cards valued at over $1 million dollars.

