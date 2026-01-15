40th Anniversary of Michael Jordan's 1986 Fleer & 3 Other Famous 80s Cards

40 years - who can believe it? For those of us old enough to remember watching Michael Jordan in his prime, it seems like yesterday that everyone wanted to "be like Mike". While there's a well acknowledged debate about whether the Star or the Fleer card is the "true" Jordan rookie, it's plain fact that the 1986 Fleer card is iconic on a global level. Jordan's cards have been on a tear, and while nothing goes up forever, there are currently no signs of his card market slowing down. In honor of the 1986 Fleer rookie turning 40, here are some of MJ's cards from that era.

FLEER 1986 MICHAEL JORDAN

1986 Michael Jordan Fleer | Fanatics Collect

For most collectors these days, the only comparable card in terms of icon status to the Jordan Fleer rookie would be the Topps 1952 Mickey Mantle card. The global instant recognition of this card and the seemingly insatiable demand have boosted prices for higher grade copies into the stratosphere - a PSA 9 goes for around $30,000. Even lower grades are slowly becoming out of reach and cost thousands.

FLEER STICKER 1986 MICHAEL JORDAN

1986 Michael Jordan Fleer Sticker | Fanatics Collect

Probably one of the greatest "companion" cards ever produced, Jordan's 1986 Fleer Sticker is a must-have for any serious Jordan collector. Two things about this sticker stand out immediately - the shoes and the tongue! While it will always rightfully be in the shadow of its other half in the set, this is also for those who want a connection to the iconic set but don't have the budget for the rookie card.

FLEER 1987 MICHAEL JORDAN

1987 Michael Jordan Fleer | PSA

Jordan's 1987 Fleer card is also popular - but which of his cards from the 80's isn't? Centering and chipping have always been an issue with this set, and this reflects the pricing - one in gem-mint condition will cost you well over $50,000. While the card doesn't capture MJ in an action shot, he's pictured leading the offense, which is also cool.

FLEER ALL-STAR 1988 MICHAEL JORDAN

1988 Michael Jordan Fleer All-Star | PSA

While the regular card in the Fleer 1988 set may hold more value, this all-star card holds a special place in the hearts of collectors. Look at that air! This was MJ in his youth, dazzling everyone at the slam dunk contest in 1988, where he bested Dominique Wilkins with a perfect score for his dunk from the free-throw line. This card is a must-have for the photo alone.

