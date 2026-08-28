Why is an obscure baseball card insert set from 1998 suddenly exploding in value three decades later? The 1998 SkyBox Dugout Axcess SuperHeroes inserts were never serial numbered and, for most of their history, were relatively inexpensive. The 10-card set paired baseball’s biggest stars from the 1990s with Marvel superheroes.

A raw Hideo Nomo / Human Torch 1998 Skybox Dugout Axcess Superheroes card sold for $200 on August 22nd. A raw copy sold for $5 in February. | Card Ladder

In August, collectors are paying dramatically higher prices for cards from the set. The timing may not be a coincidence. Marvel trading cards have become increasingly valuable. A PSA 9 copy of Spider-Man’s 1966 “rookie” trading card sold for $175,100 on August 16th. A PSA 9 copy of this card sold for just $5,500 in 2023.

Spider-Man’s 1966 “rookie” trading card has skyrocketed in value. A PSA 9 sold for $175,100 in August 2026, compared to just $5,500 for a PSA 9 in April 2023. | Card Ladder

Additionally, collaborations between sports and pop culture have become one of the hottest trends in the hobby. The most popular inserts from the recent 2025 Topps Chrome Update basketball product have been “Minionfractor Variations.” These basketball cards depict NBA stars as Minion characters and have been selling for jaw-dropping. A Minion card featuring Stephen Curry sold for $22,000 on August 6th.

This Minion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander card, numbered to five, sold for $51,100 on August 15th. | Card Ladder

The rise of Marvel cards, sports and pop-culture collaborations, and 1990s baseball card inserts come together almost perfectly in the 1998 SkyBox Dugout Axcess SuperHeroes set. After being overlooked for decades, the forgotten set is finally having its moment. Below are five of its hottest cards.

5. Frank Thomas / Colossus 1998 Skybox Dugout Axcess Superheroes #9

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Recent Sales: $70 (8/24/2026), $58 (8/19/2026)

Previous Sales: $16 (1/30/2026), $8 (9/25/2025)

PSA Population: 5

Crossover Card Appeal: Frank Thomas was one of baseball’s most physically imposing stars, making Colossus a fitting superhero match. Nicknamed “The Big Hurt,” Thomas demonstrated tremendous power, winning back-to-back American League MVP Awards in 1993 and 1994. He is the only player in MLB history with seven consecutive seasons of at least a .300 average, 100 RBIs, 100 runs scored, 100 walks, and 20 home runs.

4. Chipper Jones / Captain America 1998 Skybox Dugout Axcess Superheroes #4

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Recent Sales: $225 (8/26/2026), $350 (8/22/2026)

Previous Sales: $15 (6/13/2025), $25 (3/19/2026)

PSA Population: 11

Crossover Card Appeal: Chipper Jones was never officially named captain of the Atlanta Braves, but he served as the leader of the late 90s and early 2000s teams. Just like Captain America was loyal to his country, Chipper stayed loyal to the Braves organization, playing his entire 19-year MLB career exclusively with Atlanta, winning a World Series and an MVP award.

3. Cal Ripken Jr. / Iron Man 1998 Skybox Dugout Axcess Superheroes #7

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Recent Sales: $252 (8/26/2026), $286 (8/24/2026)

Previous Sales: $13 (5/29/2026), $19 (10/2/2025)

PSA Population: 9

Crossover Card Appeal: This is a perfect player-superhero match. While the "Iron Man" nickname originally belonged to Lou Gehrig for his streak of 2,130 games, the media and fans transferred the title to Ripken when he closed in on and surpassed Gehrig's record in 1995. The Iron Man streak lasted 17 seasons, finally ending at 2,632 consecutive games in 1998, when this card came out.

2. Barry Bonds / Thor 1998 Skybox Dugout Axcess Superheroes #1

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Recent Sales: $499 (8/24/2026), $450 (8/22/2026)

Previous Sales: $17 (3/31/2026), $18.50 (3/27/2026)

PSA Population: 17

Crossover Card Appeal: They are another perfect match, as both Bonds and Thor were physically dominant in their respective fields. Bonds swung a baseball bat with explosive force, while the thunder god Thor swung a mythical hammer. Bonds’ 73 home runs in 2001 and .609 on-base percentage in 2004 are Godlike statistics.

1. Ken Griffey Jr. / Spider-Man 1998 Skybox Dugout Axcess Superheroes #3

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Recent Sales: $1,125 (8/26/2026), $975 (8/25/2026)

Previous Sales: $43 (6/11/2026), $16 (5/27/2024)

PSA Population: 55

Crossover Card Appeal: Ken Griffey Jr. and Spider-Man are linked by Griffey’s iconic "Spider-Man Catch" in 1991, where he leaped so hard against the Kingdome wall that he broke his wrist and left a dent in the padding. Just like Spider-Man, Griffey scaled walls with reckless abandon (to rob hits). Griffey’s silky smooth swing led to 630 home runs, seven Silver Slugger Awards, and an MVP in 1997.

Recent Sales of Other Cards in the 1998 Skybox Dugout Axcess Superheroes Set:

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Hideo Nomo / Human Torch: $200 (8/22/2026)

Andres Galarraga / Mr. Fantastic: $80 (8/22/2026)

Alex Rodriguez / Namor: $81 (8/25/2026)

Andruw Jones / Silver Surfer: $127 (8/26/2026)

Mo Vaughn / Hulk: $50 (8/26/2026)