Top 5 Iconic and Valuable Cal Ripken Jr. Baseball Cards

Cal Ripken Jr. is one of the most respected and well-known players in baseball history, but many long-time fans don't realize just how remarkable his career truly was. While most collectors know Ripken as the "Iron Man" who broke Lou Gehrig's consecutive games record, his durability extended far beyond that famous streak.

From June 1982 through September 1987, Ripken played an astonishing 8,243 consecutive innings without missing a single pitch. This incredible streak ended because his father (and manager at the time), Cal Ripken Sr., removed him late in a lopsided game. Even before his Hall of Fame career in the majors, Ripken showed remarkable endurance. In 1981, he played the entire 33-inning marathon between the Rochester Red Wings and Pawtucket Red Sox, the longest game in baseball history.

This rare 1981 WTF Co. Rochester Red Wings card pictures a young Cal Ripken Jr. during his final season in the minor leagues. That same year, Ripken played all 33 innings of the legendary Rochester-Pawtucket matchup, the longest game in professional baseball history. A PSA 9 copy of this card sold for $12,113 on May 31, 2026. | Card Ladder

In 1990, Ripken set a major league record for shortstops by playing 95 consecutive games without committing an error. And his greatness wasn't limited to durability. He won the American League MVP in 1983 and 1991. He was also selected to 19 consecutive All-Star games, won eight Silver Slugger Awards, and helped lead the Orioles to a World Series title. Additionally, Ripken holds the all-time record for career home runs hit while playing the shortstop position (345 of his 431 career home runs).

At 6-foot-4, Cal Ripken Jr. helped redefine the shortstop position. Although he moved to third base in 1997, Ripken won two Gold Gloves at shortstop during his Hall of Fame career. This 1994 Hot Gloves insert sold for just $30 in May 2026. | Card Ladder

Those accomplishments, combined with his legendary approachability and devotion to signing autographs for fans, helped turn Ripken into one of the hobby's most collected stars. Below, we count down the five most valuable Cal Ripken Jr. baseball cards ever sold. We also provide an affordable alternative for collectors looking to add a piece of the Iron Man's legacy to their own collection.

5. Cal Ripken Jr. 1998 Ultra Masterpiece 1/1 #143P PSA 8

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Record High Sale: $16,200 (March 21, 2025)

Card Info: In 1998, one-of-one cards were still a new concept in the hobby. The first true 1/1 cards debuted a year earlier with the 1997 Ultra Masterpieces set. The 1998 Fleer Ultra base set featured four different Cal Ripken Jr. card variations, with each receiving a unique Masterpiece 1/1 parallel. This exact 1998 Ultra Masterpiece #143P PSA 8 sold for just $1,136 in 2012, showing the growth of the high-end sports card market.

Affordable Alternative: A raw Cal Ripken Jr. 1997 Fleer Ultra #P11 Platinum Medallion sold for $104 on March 24th, 2025. This card has two versions. The pack-pulled version is an ultra-rare parallel that is limited to 200 copies (and usually commands over $1,000), while the promo version was mass-distributed to dealers as a preview sample and typically sells for much less.

4. Cal Ripken Jr. 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems #200 /50 PSA 6

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Card Info: Precious Metal Gems (PMGs) are widely considered the most iconic inserts of the 1990s. Because of their delicate metallic foil, high-grade copies are extremely difficult to find, making a PSA 6 a respectable grade. The card's long-term appreciation has been remarkable, as a Ripken PMG sold for just $255 in 2012.

Record High Sale: $15,040 (December 11, 2025)

Affordable Alternative: A raw Cal Ripken Jr. 1998 Metal Universe #8-AGT “All Galactic Team” sold for $55 on May 21st, 2026. Only five copies of this card have been graded by PSA. This card is relatively affordable, despite the insert having 1:192 pack odds.

3. 1982 Topps Traded Cal Ripken Jr. Rookie Card PSA 10

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Card Info: Ripken has a rookie card in the main 1982 Topps flagship set (#21), but that card is shared with teammates Bob Bonner and Jeff Schneider. The 1982 Topps Traded #98T is considered Ripken's first solo Topps card and remains his most iconic card. Unlike standard Topps cards, it was never available in packs and could only be obtained by purchasing a complete 132-card factory-boxed Topps Traded set. A sealed set recently sold for $400.

Record High Sale: $20,100 (February 25, 2021)

Affordable Alternative: A PSA 8 Cal Ripken Jr. 1982 Topps Traded #98T sold for just $256 on June 16th, 2026. This is the definitive Cal Ripken Jr. rookie card and is easily one of the most iconic cards of the 1980s. Only 422 PSA 10 copies of this card exist, while there are 4,759 PSA 9s and 8,159 PSA 8s.

2. 1980 Charlotte O's Police Cal Ripken Jr. Orange Border PSA 5

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Record High Sale: $25,000 (April 17, 2024)

Card Info: This is Ripken's first baseball card ever produced, predating his iconic 1982 Topps Traded rookie by two full years. It was issued during his time with the Charlotte O's, Baltimore's Double-A affiliate. The card was produced in two distinct versions. The blue-border issue was included in factory team sets wrapped in plastic and distributed to fans at a Charlotte O's game at Crockett Park on May 30, 1980. (A PSA 3 example recently sold for $4,500 on May 30, 2026.) The orange-border version is much rarer. It was distributed by local police officers and has a PSA population of just 37.

Affordable Alternative: A PSA 8 1981 Rochester Red Wings TCMA Cal Ripken Jr. Pre-Rookie sold for $400 on March 20th, 2026. It is not quite as rare as the Charlotte O’s Police Orange Border Ripken, but it is still very rare for a 1980s card, with a total PSA population of just 1,456.

1. 1982 Topps Traded Cal Ripken Jr. Rookie Auto PSA 10 / Auto 10

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Card Info: Receiving a perfect card grade and an auto grade is extremely difficult, especially for a card over 40 years old. PSA 10/Auto 10s of Ripken's 1982 Donruss rookie and 1982 Topps "Future Stars" rookie sold for $6,850 and $6,650, respectively. But the 1982 Topps Traded #98T remains the clear favorite rookie card among Ripken collectors.

Record High Sale: $44,400 (March 21, 2025)

Affordable Alternative: A 1982 Topps Traded Cal Ripken Jr. Rookie Auto PSA 7 / Auto 10 sold for just $205 on May 30th, 2026. Only four signed copies of this Ripken rookie have ever received a PSA 10 card grade, which explains the massive price for a PSA 10/10. But a PSA 7 is still a solid grade for a signed card like this with excellent eye appeal. Only 586 signed copies of this card have ever been graded by PSA. Ripken’s signing fee ranges from $200 to $350.