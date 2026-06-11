Way before Topps and Bowman, baseball cards were distributed inside cigarette packs, caramel boxes, bread loaves, and sticky boxes of Cracker Jack. During the pre-war baseball card era (before WWII), manufacturers often used players’ images without permission. Many players had no idea they even appeared on a baseball card until fans brought one up to them for an autograph.

The T206 set (produced 1909–1911) is the first mega-popular vintage set of all time. The mighty American Tobacco Company used baseball cards to increase sales until the federal government enacted trust-busting to break up its monopoly in 1911. The next baseball card set to reach similar pop-culture dominance was the 1933 Goudey set, which featured Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Along with the post-war 1952 Topps release, the pre-war T206 and 1933 Goudey sets form the "Big Three" holy trinity of the card-collecting hobby.

Before Topps, Bowman, and bubble gum packs, baseball cards came inside cigarette packs like this Sweet Caporal box. Cards were originally used to stiffen the box. The baseball cards evolved into marketing tools. (This empty Sweet Caporal candy cigarette box sold on eBay for $128 in 2023. It used to be the home of iconic T-206 cards). | Card Ladder

While many modern collectors chase prospects and serial-numbered parallels, some of the hottest cards in 2026 were created during an era when baseball cards were little more than pieces of cardboard tucked inside cigarette packs to prevent the cigarettes from being damaged during shipping and handling. Here are five pre-war cards that have seen incredible price growth this year.

1. Ty Cobb 1909 T206 Red Portrait PSA 4: 82% Growth

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Highest 2026 Sale: $18,900 (5/18/2026)

Previous Sales: $10,400 (10/4/2025), $8,700 (5/11/2025)

Why This Card Is Hot: This is the most definitive and iconic image of Ty Cobb, a top 10 player of all time. This card is a more attainable grail than the mega-rare (and expensive) T-206 Honus Wagner. Ty Cobb has four distinct cards in the 524-card T206 set: the Red Portrait, Green Portrait, Bat Off Shoulder, and Bat On Shoulder. Among them, the Red Portrait is considered the most recognizable and iconic.

2. Urban “Red” Faber 1933 Goudey #79 Rookie Card PSA 3: 156% Growth

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Highest 2026 Sale: $400 (5/20/2026)

Previous Sales: $156 (12/28/2025), $115 (7/27/2025)

Why This Card Is Hot: The 1933 Goudey set remains highly sought after, and Urban "Red" Faber is a Hall of Fame pitcher who won 254 games with the White Sox. Faber was a “spitball” pitcher and was one of the select few pitchers legally allowed to continue throwing the spitball after the league banned it in 1920.

Faber was one of just 17 pitchers grandfathered in when Major League Baseball banned the spitball in 1920. The exception allowed him to continue throwing the spitballs throughout his Hall of Fame career. (Many managers and players argued that outlawing spitballs immediately would ruin the careers and livelihoods of established pitchers.)

3. Joe DiMaggio 1940 Play Ball #1 PSA 1: 120% Growth

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Highest 2026 Sale: $1,025 (6/5/2026)

Previous Sales: $465 (11/20/2025), $570 (2/6/2025)

Why This Card Is Hot: Joe DiMaggio is easily one of the most iconic players in baseball history. In 1969, a group of sportswriters voted DiMaggio as baseball’s "Greatest Living Player,” over other legends like Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, and Hank Aaron. This is just DiMaggio’s second mainstream baseball card. As card #1 in the 1940 set, it was placed at the top of stack piles by kids, making it very difficult to find one in decent condition.

4. Connie Mack 1915 Cracker Jack #12 PSA 2: 94% Growth

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Highest 2026 Sale: $1,425 (4/6/2026)

Previous Sales: $734 (6/21/2025), $810 (11/21/2021)

Why This Card Is Hot: This is easily one of the best manager cards in the entire hobby. Connie Mack won five World Series titles and managed for an astonishing 53 seasons. The 1915 Cracker Jack set is one of the hobby’s most revered, well-known for its connection to the iconic baseball snack.

5. Tris Speaker 1911 T205 Gold Border Rookie Card PSA 1: 100% Growth

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Highest 2026 Sale: $600 (3/15/2026)

Previous Sales: $300 (4/15/2025), $250 (3/24/2025)

Why This Card Is Hot: The T205 "Gold Borders" set is considered the second most iconic pre-1920 baseball card set. Speaker ranks among the top 10 players ever by many baseball historians and was one of the greatest defensive center fielders in baseball history. He finished his career with a .345 lifetime batting average (6th all-time) and 3,514 career hits (5th all-time).