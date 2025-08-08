5 Observations at The National Sports Collectibles Convention Every Collector Should be Aware of
Last week I walked into the 45th National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago with a VIP media pass, an ice-cold energy drink, and two of my four greatest collectibles, my boys Hudson and Hogan. I was a card‑obsessed kid in the 1990s, but like many guys I drifted toward sports, college, and cars. Getting back into the sports card hobby alongside my sons has felt like stepping onto Wrigley Field grass after a long winter. The National was our Opening Day.
From the moment we showed our badges the energy was dialed to eleven. Vintage rookie cards, 1/1 modern parallels, and game‑used memorabilia stretched across miles of tables. The Sports Card Nonsense crew linked up with us right away, steering us toward the must‑see booths and shielding my wallet from the paper signs promising "tremendous value!”. Their insider tips cut through the chaos and let us focus on the cards we were most interested in, and the relationships we came to build.
Hudson gravitated to a PSA‑graded Trevor Lawrence rookie card, while Hogan could not take his eyes off every Jayden Daniels case hit. I was the proud dad making sure top loaders and soft sleeves were ready after every pack we ripped. We talked scanning cards with the Ludex staff, watched a live box break that felt like an ESPN broadcast, and even scored a pic with "Packman" who takes over our home TV every night with his Youtube pack openings.
Five Takeaways That Will Stick With Me
- Community is the real asset. Prices spike and dip, yet the friendships you build on the show floor compound forever.
- Grading still drives value. The PSA on-site grading center was constantly packed, and slabbed cards commanded premiums now more than ever.
- Nostalgia + innovation = growth. Vintage Mantles sat feet away from blockchain‑verified cards, proving the hobby can honor history while embracing tech. I think there is still a lot of opportunity to remove friction from collecting and trading that tech can solve.
- Trade Nights are big business. There were no fewer than 5,000 kids and collectors at every trade night event. There were 12 year-old kids sporting 6-figure cases. Hudson and Hogan trading with other young collectors convinced me the next generation is alive and well.
- Content fuels collecting. Nearly every table had a livestream setup or podcast mic. Which brings me to…
What’s Next
On August 25 we launch the Collectibles on SI podcast, dropping two shows every week. Expect market insights, story‑driven interviews, and plenty of father‑son banter as we catalog the modern hobby in real time. The Sports Card Nonsense guys will pop in often, and yes, Hudson and Hogan already want their own segment with Nash and Clayton jockeying behind them.
Chicago gave us memories that will outlast any glossy cardboard. I came home with a case full of slabs, but more important, I brought back relationships I know will grow bigger than the hobby and a shared passion that now bridges generations in our house. If you’re a collector, an investor, or just a parent looking to reconnect with childhood joy, I hope you’ll tune in and join us for the ride.