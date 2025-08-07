Indiana Fever stars Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull to host autograph signing event

🚨 Sophie Cunningham Private Signing! 🚨

Send in your Indiana Fever items by Aug 5 to get them signed! 🏀🔥



🎟️ Tickets → https://t.co/x9B9ErxXQz

📦 Jerseys, balls, photos & more!#WNBA #IndianaFever #SophieCunningham #PrimeTimeSignings pic.twitter.com/Ih3CZakRm6