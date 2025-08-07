Indiana Fever stars Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull to host autograph signing event
This Sunday, Indiana Fever stars Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull will take part in an autograph signing event with Prime Time Sports & Framing. The event begins at 5:15 and will take place at a Dave & Buster's location in Indianapolis. In addition to the live, ticketed event, the signing will also be streamed on eBay Live.
Both Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull have emerged as fan favorites among Indiana Fever faithful this season. Also, their reach extends far beyond the Hoosier State. Combined, Cunningham and Hull have amassed millions of followers across social media platforms, as their profiles have risen as they compete alongside WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark. Cunningham, in particular, has become one of the most popular WNBA players on Instagram, with 1.2 million followers.
In addition to autograph signing, those in attendance will also have the opportunity for a photo op with the Fever players. Inscriptions are also available. Those who attend the virtual signing on eBay Live will have the opportunity to purchase items that are shown during the stream, as well as being able to watch the players sign their autos. Both Cunningham and Hull won the 2025 WNBA Commisioner's Cup with the Fever. Hull won the 2021 NCAA Championship with Stanford.
Cunningham joined the Fever after starting her career with the Phoenix Mercury and has quickly become one of the game's most recognizable athletes. She's been seen by fans at times as something of an enforcer and protector for Caitlin Clark. An altercation early this season with Jacy Sheldon of the Connecticut Sun went viral, leading to a massive increase in Cunningham's online following, as well as jersey sales of the Fever guard.