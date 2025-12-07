6 Top Alex Rodriguez 1994 Rookie Card Sales

Alex Rodriguez played in the Major Leagues from 1994 to 2016. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners and came up to the show at the age of 18. He would go on and play for the Texas Rangers and then the New York Yankees. He was on a star studded Mariners team but as Ken Griffey Jr and Randy Johnson left, he was left trying to keep the Mariners in a race but was unsuccessful. He would move onto Texas but have the same kind of problems.

Rodriguez's legacy is tarnished due to performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). Players that are linked to PEDs don't usually do well in the hobby, however, Rodriguez does have some cards that hold a lot of value. Here is a look at his top rookie card sales.

1994 SP Foil Die-Cut PSA 10

Cardladder

Alex Rodriguez (ARod), would be up and down for two years but when he was 20 years old he was up full time. His first full season he batted .358 with 36 homeruns. He made the all star team for the American League (AL) and finished second in the AL MVP race. The die cut version of his iconic SP rookie foil card, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $115,200 on May 24th, 2021.

1994 SP Foil PSA 10

Cardladder

ARod was the number one pick in the 1993 amateur draft. He was drafted out of Westminster Christian School in Miami, Florida. The 1994 SP Foil card , graded a ten by PSA, sold for $39,600 on Mar. 8th, 2021. Foil cards are particularly hard to grade because how easy the foil surface can scratch.

1994 Leaf Limited Rookie Phenoms /5000 PSA 10

Cardladder

Rodriguez won three MVPs, two with the Yankees and one with the Rangers. He won one World Series with the Yankees in 2009. That is the last time the Yankees have won a World Series. The 1994 Leaf Limited, numbered to 5,000 and graded a ten by PSA, sold for $3,360 on Jan. 8th, 2022.

1994 SP Holoview Red Die-Cut PSA 10

Cardladder

ARod ended his career with a .295 average, 696 homeruns, and 2,086 RBIs. He landed fifth on the all time homerun list. His SP Holoview, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $2,975 on Mar. 29th, 2021.

1994 Score Rookie Traded Redemption PSA 10

Cardladder

Rodriguez admitted to using PEDs during his time with the Rangers from 2001 to 2003. He would be suspended for the 2014 season while with the Yankees for failing a PED test. His Score Redemption card, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $2,550 on Mar. 29th, 2021.

1994 Upper Deck Next Generation PSA 10

Cardladder

Rodriguez is currently not in the hall of fame and it's not looking good to get in. He has not surpassed 40% of the votes. His Upper Deck card, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $2,500 on Jun. 6th, 2025.

