Bo Knows! Top Bo Jackson Card Sales

Bo Jackson made his MLB debut in 1986 and his NFL debut in 1987. In 1991 during a NFL playoff game he dislocated his hip while being tackled. He stopped playing football after that season and was cut by the Royals in spring training. He took the 1992 season off from baseball, due to getting his hip replaced. He would play for the White Sox and Angels for a couple of years but retired from baseball in 1994. He had a short career but has gained a large fanbase. Here are the tops sales for Bo Jackson cards.

1) Battle Arena Bojax 1/1 250 Power

The highest sale for any Bo Jackson card is from Battle Arena. The one of one sold on Aug. 3rd, 2025 for $28,000.

2) 1988 Topps Tiffany

The second highest sale is a 1988 Topps Tiffany that sold on May 17th, 2024 for $16,000.

3) 1986 Topps Traded Tiffany PSA 10

The 1989 Topps Traded Tiffany sold on May 7th, 2022 for $14,000. This card has been graded a ten by PSA.

4) 2014 Topps Tribute Timeless Auto / 24 PSA 10

The 2014 Topps Tribute dual auto with Mike Trout, numbered to 24 sold on May 1st, 2022 for $7,200. This card was graded a ten by PSA.

5) 1986 Topps Traded PSA 10 / Certified Autograph

A 1986 Topps Traded in person auto, certified by PSA and graded a ten, sold for $6,900 on Aug. 3rd, 2025.

6) 1988 Topps PSA 10 Certified Autograph

The second in person autograph, authenticated by PSA, sold for $6,500 on Aug 23rd, 2023.

7) 2012 Fleer Retro Metal Precious Metal Gems /10 PSA 8

The precious metal gems, numbered to ten and graded an eight by PSA, sold for $6,300 on May 15th, 2022.

8) 1990 Score PSA 8 Certified Autograph

One of the more iconic cards for Bo Jackson sold for $6,000 on Oct. 15th, 2025. Another in person autograph that was authenticated by PSA and graded an eight.

