Blastoise has long been one of the most well-known and biggest fan favorites in all of Pokémon. As the final evolution of the Gen 1 starter Squirtle, Blastoise has long been deemed one of the strongest characters you can use in the game and, to some extent, the TCG as well.

While Charizard is still the king by a significant margin when it comes to Kanto starter trio sales, Blastoise is comfortably in second place and climbing.

A recent sale, which features a card limited to only two known in the entire world, has pushed the beloved Pokémon closer to the $1M mark.

Commissioned Presentation Fetches $630,000

1998 Pokemon Commissioned Presentation Galaxy Holo Blastoise #009 CGC 8.5 NM-MT+ | CardLadder

This Blastoise card might look like it just came straight out of the Base Set release, but with a closer look, there are some pretty clear tells that this is a one-of-a-kind card.

The main tell is that the fonts used on the name, along with the rest of the text on the card, are not the one used in the Base Set release. Another clear giveaway is that the photograph used for Blastoise is completely different from what was on the final printing.

The corners were also intentionally kept square, something that was not retained once the Pokémon TCG officially started printing.

1999 Pokemon Base Set 1st Edition Holo Blastoise #2 PSA 10 | CardLadder

Those comparisons make it apparent that it's a unique card, and that's because the new record-holding Blastoise was a special Commissioned Presentation piece which was used as a marketing pitch to bring the Pokémon TCG to North America and ultimately the English-speaking world.

There are only two copies of this Commissioned Presentation card, and the location and status of the other is currently unknown. Fanatics Collect sold this piece, graded an 8.5 by CGC, for a whopping $630,000 in their latest auction.

Other Notable Blastoise Card Sales

1998 Pokemon Prototype Test Holo Blastoise #009 CGC 6.5 | CardLadder

Another early Blastoise card held the "most valuable" title for two months, and this time it was a CGC 6.5-graded Test Print Blastoise featuring a Magic: The Gathering card back.

Just like the Commissioned Presentation Blastoise, it had a completely different font, borders, and picture compared to the official card upon release. It sold for $241,083.60 at auction.

1996 Pokemon Japanese Base Set Holo #9 Blastoise, No Rarity Symbol PSA GEM MT 10 | CardLadder

The third-most valuable Blastoise card in the world comes from the original Japanese Base Set release of 1996. This card, which lacks the rarity symbol on the bottom, held the record for nine months, with a $231,800 sale last December.

Despite only having a PSA 10 grade, it still beat out a similar card with BGS BL 10 and MBA Black Diamond certifications that sold in late October by less than $25,000.