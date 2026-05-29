A $100,000 Pokémon Card Is About to Change One Collector’s Life

Everywhere you turn, Pokémon cards are setting new records and bringing big bucks to one of the most passionate segments of the hobby. And one person is going to get a life-altering surprise, as Arena Club and Collectr wrap up a month-long sweepstakes for a 2006 Pokémon EX Holon Phantoms Holo Pikachu Gold Star, graded PSA 10 Gem Mint.

From April 15th to May 29th, fans were able to enter by following the companies on Instagram and tagging friends for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to add a grail to their Pokémon collection. With Arena Club’s online marketplace for grading, collecting, and selling sports and trading cards, and Collectr’s app for tracking and managing your TCG collection, the brands understood the assignment, creating hobby buzz around a truly iconic card.

Arena Club and Collectr partnered to give away a Pikachu card worth more than $100,000! | Arena Club via Instagram

Not a Pokémon collector? With the market for Pokémon on fire, the winner could easily flip it for a significant profit to buy a new car, set up a college fund, make a down payment on a house, or simply buy cards for their collection. With last sales on Card Ladder in May hovering between $110,000 and $114,000, the prize is sure to be the centerpiece of any Pokémon collection or a life-changing payday for simply participating in the hobby.

Record-Breaking Sales Continue to Heat Up the Market

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’ve probably seen the astronomical prices in the Pokémon market, including the record Pikachu Illustrator sold by Goldin Auctions and Logan Paul, which went for a whopping $16.5 million, currently the most expensive trading card ever sold.

A 2006 Pokemon EX Holon Phantoms Holo Pikachu Gold Star #104 PSA 10 recently sold for $114,000. | Card Ladder

But even beyond that staggering sale, there have been consistent five- and six-figure sales across vintage PSA 10 cards. Iconic characters like Charizard and Pikachu have built up fan-favorite followings with collectors, especially in gem mint condition or rare variations. And with super low pop counts and ever-increasing demand, Gold Star cards sit squarely in the Pokémon sweet spot, with a card that most will only dream of owning.

Recently, a Gold Star Charizard, from the Dragon Frontiers set, set a new record after it sold for $100,000 for the first time. The Pokémon market is truly on fire, pardon the pun, at the moment, and Arena Club only fueled the market further by giving away a six-figure card.

And as the saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t play. For those who entered, good luck, and may the odds be in your favor.