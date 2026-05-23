Arena Club Drops Multi-Sport Vintage Pack Loaded With Baseball Card Grails

Arena Club recently announced the upcoming release of a multi-sport vintage pack featuring some of baseball's most iconic legends. The ultimate chase cards for these packs include a 1952 Topps Willie Mays, a 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson, and a 1933 Goudey Lou Gehrig.

Beyond baseball icons, these packs will also feature vintage legends across basketball and football, so there's something for everyone.

Arena Club Pack | Arena Club

Arena club offers packs ranging from $25 all the way up to $5,000 for the Mega GOAT pack, but this vintage pack will be priced at $400 and drops Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

The packs have been specially crafted for the holiday weekend, and Arena Club wanted collectors to have the chance to chase after some of history's best athletes across a wide range of sports.

Below, we've outlined the key cards to watch out for, the highest-selling, and the market trends for each player.

1952 Topps Willie Mays #261

A PSA 1952 Topps Willie Mays #261 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $478,000 - A PSA 9 on May 11, 2016

The 1952 Topps Willie Mays is widely considered the defining card of the Giants legend’s legendary career. Mays was the first player in MLB history to have more than 3,000 hits and more than 500 home runs. Since Mays, only 6 other players are on that elite list. Year to date, Mays' cards are up 3%, and the one-year trend is a positive 15%.

1952 Topps Jackie Robinson #312

A PSA 9 1952 Jackie Robinson #312 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $960,000 - A PSA 9 on May 5, 2021

A player who needs no introduction, Jackie Robinson famously broke the MLB color barrier in 1947 when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson was also an exceptional player. He won Rookie of the Year, an MVP (1949), a World Series (1955), and was one of the game's most exciting players.

The 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson card is his highest-selling card, and the one-year trend for Robinson is up nearly 60%.

1933 Goudey Lou Gehrig #92

The highest ever sale of a 1933 Goudey Lou Gehrig occurred in 2022 when a PSA 9 copy sold for $672,000. | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $672,000 - A PSA 9 on May 21, 2021

Known as the "Iron Horse", Gehrig played 2,130 consecutive games while proving to be one of the most reliable hitters on the legendary Murderers' Row Yankees squad. The Lou Gehrig Goudey card is viewed by many collectors as a true museum-level baseball card and ranks alongside Babe Ruth cards as the most valuable in this iconic set.

The PSA 9 1933 Goudey Lou Gehrig is the second-highest Gehrig card and the eighth-highest Goudey card ever sold. Year to date, Gehrig cards are up 10%, and the one-year trend is up 29%.

While the above vintage baseball card grails are a huge draw, the legendary basketball and football cards further sweeten the pot. Collectors can check out Arena Club tomorrow for more information and a chance to land one of these highly anticipated vintage packs.