A major advantage of 90s basketball cards, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal were playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at the time. The 1998-99 Skybox Premium checklist is filled with Hall of Famers and Rookies that everyone is looking for today. The rookies include Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Pierce, and Vince Carter. Some of the Hall of Famers include Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, Tim Duncan, and Allen Iverson.

The insert from 1998-99 Skybox Premium called "That's Jam" is a must-see and must-collect for anyone into 90s inserts. The raw cards of some of the players can be $50 to $300, but some of the big names, depending on the grade, can go for as high as $42,000. Unfortunately, there aren't any rookies in this set, and the odds of pulling one of these inserts were one in every 96 packs. Here is a look at the cards everyone needs to see.

Anfernee " Penny" Hardaway - Orange Jam

PSA

Penny Hardaway could have been one of the biggest what-ifs in the 90s. What if he hadn't hurt his knee in the 1996 Eastern Conference Championship? What if Shaq never left Orlando to go to LA? He is still a hobby favorite, and he has a strong following. The highest sale for Penny's That's Jam was $4,000 in October of this year and was a PSA ten.

Stephon Marbury - Grape Jam

PSA

Stephon Marbury was part of a very good class from the 1996 draft, which included Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson. He was drafted fourth overall by the Bucks but was traded to the Timberwolves for Ray Allen. With a 13-year career and averaging 19.3 points per game, he had a fairly successful career. A PSA ten That's Jam sold for $3,050 in June of 2026.

Grant Hill - Strawberry Jam

PSA

Grant Hill was another player who was affected by injuries in his career. Drafted by the Pistons and winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 1994-95, he had a promising future for the Pistons to build around. He ended his 18-year career with 16.7 points per game. The highest sale for his That's Jam insert was $3,120 in October of this year.

Kevin Garnett - Strawberry Jam

PSA

Kevin Garnett will always be known as a very talented, tough player who most people respected. He was drafted by the Timberwolves out of high school with the fifth overall pick, and they hit big with him. The team wasn't successful in the playoffs, but he did win an MVP award, and when he moved to Boston, he would win his championship. His That's Jam insert sold for $3,350 on Oct 1st, 2026.

Shaquille O'Neal - Strawberry Jam

PSA

Shaquille O'Neal has finally received some love in the hobby, with his sales skyrocketing. One of the most dominant centers of all time. Drafted by the Magic and won the Rookie of the Year Award. He ended his 19-year career with 23.7 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game. The highest sale for Shaq's That's Jam insert was $14,600.

Tim Duncan - Grape Jam

PSA

The Spurs would draft Tim Duncan with the number one pick after a year without David Robinson due to an injury and having a horrible season. Giving up one season to bring on Duncan and win five championships is a fair deal for the Spurs. Duncan would win the MVP Award twice and end his career with a double-double. His highest That's Jam sale was $5,250.

Allen Iverson - Grape Jam

PSA

Allen Iverson was one of the most explosive players in the 90s, with an insane crossover dribble that he could use on anyone. He won the Rookie of the Year and the MVP awards in his career and ended with 26.7 points per game, and his That's Jam highest card sale was $11,700.

Kobe Bryant - Strawberry Jam

PSA

Kobe Bryant had a phenomenal 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He finished in the top five in the MVP voting 11 times and won the award once. The highest sale for his That's Jam insert was $42,000.