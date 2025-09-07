Top 3 iconic Kobe rookie cards

Sometimes it's hard to believe that we're just a handful of years removed from the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant. Over his 20 year career with the Los Angeles Lakers he put on a hell of a show and became a five-time champion. Just think - the Charlotte Hornets traded him away to L.A. after the 1996 draft! Kobe was a true competitor, always working on himself and coming up with improvements to his game. His death in 2020 was a shock not just to the sports world, but society in general. His sports cards have seen a steady rise in value over the last five years, with no signs of slowing down.

Kobe's 1996 Skybox E-X2000 is simply nice to look at. The blue sky serves as a backdrop to Kobe in action. The unique design and the fact that this card is very tough to find in high grades due to its condition sensitivity make this highly sought after.

Bryant's Topps Finest rookie shows him lifting off and locked in for a nasty dunk. Topps Finest releases were highly coveted back in the 90s and this rookie card was no exception. It can be found fairly easily in high grades, as well as with or without protective coating. The coating is a matter of individual taste and doesn't affect the value.

Probably the most well known and iconic of Bryant's rookie cards, the Topps Chrome can be identified instantly by most collectors. Two issues have been a factor in finding this card in a high grade - one is the centering. Quality control was obviously not at the forefront during the production of this set. The other issue is the "greening" of the chrome card as time goes by. On some of these cards there's a green tint on the surface, often most visible on the leg and arm of the defender.

