A Guide to the Essential Top 5 Tom Seaver Cards to Invest in Now

Tom Seaver was one of the all-time greats. There's no arguing over it. When a pitcher has the respect of his fellow pitchers and opposing hitters, that's about as good as it gets. He had stories - being a part of the "Miracle Mets" on their march to the 1969 World Series is a great one. Not many can touch what he achieved in his career - over 300 wins and 3,600 strike outs is legendary stuff. His baseball cards continue to be popular and sought after; here are 5 essential cards from both during and after his career that deserve a look.

RELATED: Would You Rather? 1968 Topps Nolan Ryan vs. 1967 Topps Tom Seaver Rookie Cards

TOPPS 1967 TOM SEAVER/BILL DENEHY

1967 Tom Seaver/Bill Denehy Topps | CardLadder

Seaver shares something in common with the great Nolan Ryan, in addition to being team-mates on the "Miracle" Mets - both shared their rookie cards with another player. In Seaver's case it was Bill Denehy, a team-mate of Seaver for a few seasons and whoe claim to fame is probably sharing a rookie card with Tom Seaver. High grade copies are very hard to come by and are pricey - this PSA 9 example goes for over $30,000.

TOPPS 1968 TOM SEAVER

1968 Tom Seaver Topps | CardLadder

A great second year card - best known for the iconic Topps "All Star Rookie" trophy included. Topps had great timing, as Seaver had just turned in a great season and won Rookie of the Year honors. A copy in PSA 9 condition like the one above goes for around $2,500.

1999 Tom Seaver Upper Deck SP Signature | CardLadder

Arguably one of the top autograph sets ever, Upper Deck's 1999 Sp SIgnature Edition hit a figurative home run with its great photo choices combined with a white background which shows off the signature. Bonus points here to Upper Deck for showing Seaver in his glory days in a Mets uniform.

ULTIMATE SIGNATURE ROYs 2015 TOM SEAVER/DWIGHT GOODEN

2005 Tom Seaver/Dwight Gooden Ultimate Signature | CardLadder

Despite the appearance of several autograph cards on this list, Seaver wasn't the biggest signer. That mkaes these cards all the more important - the fact that Ultimate Signature captured this pair of Mets icons, separated by a generation, together on one dual autograph card makes this a must-have for any Mets fan or collector.

TOPPS RETIRED SIGNATURE 2005 TOM SEAVER/NOLAN RYAN

2005 Tom Seaver/Nolan Ryan Topps Retired Signature | CardLadder

What a card - two of the best pitcher ever to do it - and they were on the same team. Topps really went for it with this dual autograph card featuring Tom Seaver and Nolan Ryan, both in their Mets uniforms. Limited to just 49 copies, these don't hit the market very often.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: