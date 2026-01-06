Mantle, Koufax & 1950s Stars; Huge 10,000 Card Vintage Lot Coming to Auction
An enormous vintage baseball card collection featuring dozens of baseball legends and Hall of Famers is going up for sale after being rediscovered by a Northern California resident.
The collection features over 10,000 ungraded cards from the iconic 1958 and 1959 Topps Baseball sets, featuring players like Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Sandy Koufax, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Willie Mays, and Stan Musial.
Massive collection rediscovered
According to sources at Auction Monthly, the collectibles and memorabilia company selling this collection, the cards resurfaced during a long-overdue cleanout of a room in the owner's Northern California residence.
The collector, who wishes to remain anonymous, first started collecting as a young child and was focused on amassing the stars of the time. When asked about these two sets, he said:
"The 1958 and 1959 Topps baseball cards were my favorite, and I wanted to collect as many of them as I could. My goal was to create complete sets, and I started putting the cards in numerical order, but the collection grew too large to keep up."
His dedication and passion for baseball cards comes through in the sheer volume he amassed and methodically preserved for over 65 years.
Two iconic vintage baseball card sets
The 1958 Topps baseball set has seen its fair share of six-figure card sales. The highest selling cards include a PSA 10 Frank Robinson (#285) that sold for $230.2K, a PSA 10 Yogi Berra (#30) that sold for $185.3K, and a PSA 10 Sandy Koufax (#187) that sold for $449.4K, according to Card Ladder.
Not to be outdone, the 1959 Topps baseball set also has a ton of fantastic cards as well as a handful of six-figure card sales. The highest selling cards in the '59 set include a PSA 9 Mickey Mantle that sold for $300K in 2024 and a PSA 10 Bob Gibson rookie card (#514) that sold for $324K in 2021.
Too much for a single auction!
Due to the sheer size of this collection, the release will come in two phases. The 1958 Topps collection will be featured in the first round of the auction, followed by the 1959 Topps collection in the second round.
