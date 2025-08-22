Would You Rather? 1968 Topps Nolan Ryan vs. 1967 Topps Tom Seaver Rookie Cards

The New York Mets are tied to two of the most coveted rookie cards of the 1960s, each issued in consecutive years, and each featuring a Hall of Fame hurler who defined grit and guile on the mound. Which of these dual-player RCs reigns supreme in today's market: Tom Seaver's 1967 Topps debut or the 1968 card featuring flamethrower Nolan Ryan alongside 222-game winner Jerry Koosman?

The Express Arrives

1968 Topps #177 Mets Rookies J.Koosman/N.Ryan PSA 10 / PSA

1968 Topps #177 represents one of the hobby's true unicorns, featuring the all-time strikeout king in his first mainstream appearance. While Ryan shares the horizontal marquee with southpaw Jerry Koosman, himself a key member of the '69 Miracle Mets, there's no question whose presence drives its astronomical values.

The market has spoken loud and clear regarding this card's elite status. A PSA 10 sold for a staggering $600k at Goldin Auctions in August 2020, the only gem mint copy PSA has graded among almost 18,000 submissions at the time of writing. That miniscule 0.0056% rate makes finding a perfect Ryan rookie about as likely as another player matching his seven no-hitters.

For collectors operating without six-figure budgets, the card remains attainable in lower grades. PSA 9s have recently commanded a tick above $100k, but a PSA 8 went for $11,750 earlier this month. Budget-conscious collectors can still own this piece of history, with PSA 7s trading in the $3,500 range, PSA 6s around $2,000, and 5s rounding out just below $1,500. Plenty of raw copies are available if you look hard enough, and those with a sharp eye can opt to grade and flip if the PSA gods shine kindly on them.

Tom Terrific's Debut

1967 Topps #581 Mets Rookie Stars Bill Denehy, Tom Seaver PSA 8 / CardLadder

While Ryan would be shipped out west after just four seasons in Queens, it was actually Seaver's departure in 1977 that truly devastated the Flushing faithful. Tom Terrific's 1967 Topps #581 has established itself as the key rookie in a well regarded vintage set. The card that launched "The Franchise" features Seaver alongside Bill Denehy in the high-number series (534-609), an add-on release that has known issues involving borders and not-so-solid centering.

The 1967 Rookie of the Year, Seaver would go on to win 311 games and three Cy Young Awards, cementing his status as arguably the greatest Met of all time. His rookie card reflects that legacy, with a PSA 10 selling for $344,400 at Goldin Auctions in April 2021.

Only three PSA 10s exist among more than 4,300 graded, making high-tier copies not as scarce as the Ryan but a veritable needle in a haystack nonetheless. The most recent PSA 9 final was just shy of $20k, while the more accessible PSA 8 grade recently sold for $3,850. Collectors can also find PSA 7s in the $1,500-$2,000 range. As always, raw copies offer the most affordable buy-in barrier depending on condition.

The Verdict

In a tantalizing and heartbreaking reminder to Mets fans of what could have been, Ryan and Seaver fanned 26 of 54 batters that the pair retired in a doubleheader sweep of the Padres one fine day back in 1971—the final season Nolan would wear the orange and blue.

Both of their introductory cards feature landscape layouts with a pair of newbies, both anchor their respective sets, and both showcase right-handers who would define excellence for decades to come. The Ryan rookie commands the premium at the highest level, reflecting the Texas native's broader appeal and the card's status alongside Johnny Bench as one of two key Cooperstown resident rookies within the set.

For serious investors, the Ryan rookie's combination of high-grade rarity and good old country hardball creates compelling upside. On the contrary, Seaver's RC provides what could be perceived as better value in a slightly lesser condition, with PSA 8s available at less than half of Ryan's price point while still capturing a first-ballot Hall of Famer's introduction to the space.

