Maye vs. Stafford for MVP: Which QB's Cards Should You Buy?

The regular season of the NFL is finally over, and the playoff landscape is finally set. We got to see players like James Cook set a personal record, rushing for a league leading 1,621 yards, to seeing Jaxon Smith-Njigba cruise to 1,793 yards receiving, in just his third year as a pro.

What is uncertain going into the playoffs, is who wins this years MVP? For at least a month now, it's been a neck-to-neck race between Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye. Up until about two weeks ago, Stafford had the edge, but now, its a toss-up.

I am going to dive into both players, talk football, and pick who I think is deserving. We will also look at their card market, and talk about their trends.

Why Matthew Stafford?

Matthew Stafford had a season quarterbacks can only dream about. If your Madden game ended with his numbers, you would be at an elite level. Stafford lead the league in passing yards with 4,707, while pushing the Rams to a 12-5 record, and a playoff birth. His 46 touchdowns led the league, and is tied for 7th all-time. Stafford played in all 17 games, completing 65% of his passes, while finishing 2nd in passer ratings with a 109.2. Doing all of this, while only throwing 8 interceptions, puts him in discussion with all-time great seasons.

Collectors are starting to recognize his great season, and I believe his overall great career. The beginning of 2025, his 2009 Topps PSA 10 RC typically hovered around $60-$85. Even in late October, his cards were still under $100. However, the past couple of months, his cards have been as strong as ever, pushing over $200. The last 12 months have seen a 422% growth, incredible for someone who has been in the league for 17 years now.

Why Drake Maye?

Drake Maye had a sophomore year to remember. After a painful 2024 season that saw the Patriots once again win 4 games, Maye showed why he was chosen to be the franchise of this team. Being a leader, and making his team believe in one another, Maye helped the Patriots to a division leading 14-3 record, which is well beyond expectations. Leading the league with an incredible 72% completion percentage, Maye would throw for 4,394 yards, good for 4th in the league. He would find his teammates open in the endzone 31 times, 3rd best in the league.

Known to extend plays, Maye was just as good on his feet. While not known as a running quarterback, Maye would finish the season with 450 yards rushing, and add another 4 touchdowns.

Drake Maye has seen an incredible rise in value. Taking his 2024 Prizm base RC PSA 10, this card has 264% growth over the past 12 months.

Even three months ago, this card was around $50. After a 400% increase, you would be lucky to get this card for $250.

The Winner

While both had incredible years, if I had a vote, I would pick Drake Maye. Maye was the most valuable to his team. If you took Maye off the team, I don't believe the Patriots are making the playoffs. Drake Maye made his teammates believe, the same way Tom Brady once led his team. No offensive player was selected to the Pro Bowl outside of Maye. Besides Stefon Diggs, who has returned from an ACL injury, Maye was throwing to wide receivers like Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, and Mack Hollins. Maye made them believe, and they in returned played their hearts out.

Stafford played on another level, but was also playing for a team that was expected to be in the playoffs. Maye and the Patriots went from 4 wins to 14, and never lost on the road this season. Maye grew up, and grew into a top 5 quarterback in this league, and is deserving of the award.

