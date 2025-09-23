5 essential New York Mets rookie cards

Some of the most beloved Mets aren’t Hall of Famers or all-time greats, but their rookie cards remain highly valued by fans and collectors. These cards highlight players whose influence on the team is defined by memorable moments and fan connections, not just career statistics. For Mets collectors, these rookie cards help tell the story of the franchise’s history.

1. 1968 Topps Jerry Koosman / Nolan Ryan #177 rookie card

The 1968 Topps rookie card of Jerry Koosman and Nolan Ryan is perhaps the 'holy grail' of all rookie cards. One reason is that it's Ryan's rookie card, who is one of the great pitchers of his generation. The second reason is Koosman.

While Koosman is not in the same caliber as Ryan, he had a better career with the Mets. Ryan played four solid seasons for the Mets, including helping them win the 1969 World Series, but he didn't break out until 1972, his first with the California Angels.

Koosman played 11 full seasons with the Mets, earning two All-Star appearances and a Cy Young Award runner-up in 1976. Koosman won 140 games and struck out 1,799 batters with the Mets to go along with a 3.09 ERA. Koosman was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1989 and had his number retired in 2021.

Ryan is the centerpiece of the card, and his rookie is one of the most valuable vintage cards from the post-1950s era. A PSA 10 last sold for $600,000 in 2020. However, a PSA 6, with a population of 2,589, has seen an average sale price of $2,100 over the past three months.

2. 1967 Topps Bill Denehy / Tom Seaver #581 rookie card

Bill Denehy spent one season with the Mets in 1967. He appeared in 15 games, winning one and losing seven. He played two more seasons for the Washington Senators and Detroit Tigers, respectively. Denehy is best known for appearing alongside Tom Seaver in their 1967 Topps rookie card.

Seaver is one of the greatest 10 pitchers of all time. An inner-circle Hall of Famer, Seaver spent 12 seasons with the Mets, compiling 198 wins, 2,541 strikeouts, and a 2.54 ERA. Seaver was an All-Star in 10 seasons for the Mets and won two Cy Young Awards. He was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1992 and had a statue built in front of Citi Field in 2022. Seaver is considered the greatest Met of all time.

The last PSA 10 sold for $344,400 in 2021, and PSA 6s have an average sale price of $1,900 over the past three months.

Jun 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; A general view of a statue in honor of Tom Seaver outside Citi Field before the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images TEST. | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

3. 1984 Topps Traded Dwight Gooden #42T

Gooden's first two seasons were similar to Paul Skenes', but just a bit better. As a 19-year-old, he led the majors in strikeouts with 276 while sporting a 2.60 ERA in 218 innings pitched. But his second season was one for the ages. In 1985, he led the majors in wins, complete games, and strikeouts. He finished the season with a 1.53 ERA in 276.2 innings pitched (also a major league high).

Gooden helped the Mets to the 1986 World Series and was one of the league's most dominant pitchers in his first six seasons. Well-documented personal problems and drug addiction derailed his career, but he enjoyed a 16-year career, including three seasons with the Yankees, in which he won a World Series title in 1996.

Gooden was the third Mets pitcher to have his number retired by the franchise, joining Seaver and Koosman. PSA 10s, population 445, average $700. PSA 9s, population 1,236, sell for $70 - $100.

4. 1983 Topps Traded Darryl Strawberry #108T

Strawberry debuted in 1983, winning rookie of the year, in a season in which he hit 26 home runs, 74 RBI, and 19 stolen bases in 122 games. The 1984 season would be the beginning of eight consecutive All-Star appearances. Strawberry was a fan favorite in Queens, becoming one of the game's great power hitters over a ten-year span when 30-plus home run seasons were a feat.

Strawberry is forever linked to Gooden, who debuted just a year after Strawberry. Like Gooden, his personal struggles have been well-documented and, arguably, had a much more negative impact on his career. But Strawberry has remained one of the Mets' most popular and enduring players.

Strawberry is second all-time in Mets history in home runs, RBI, and slugging percentage. He's also third all-time in runs scored, fourth in total bases, and fifth in stolen bases.

A PSA 10 has averaged $540 over the past three months. While a PSA 9 sells for anywhere between $100 - $140.

5. 2001 Upper Deck Prospect Premieres David Wright #52

A strong argument can be made for Wright's 2002 Bowman Chrome card, in any of its parallels, including the autographed versions. However, this card makes the list because it features a forward-facing Wright in a Mets uniform three years before he made his professional debut. The Bowman Chrome pictures Wright batting from behind without any Mets logos.

Wright will forever be known as "The Captain" to Mets fans. He is the only Met to have his number retired who spent his entire career in Queens. Wright is the Mets' all-time leader in RBI, at-bats, runs, hits, and total bases.

According to Gem Rate, Wright's Prospect Premieres has been submitted to PSA 1,692 times. The card has a very high Gem Rate of 50%, meaning there are 848 PSA 10s in circulation. Because of this, the card in perfect condition is highly accessible. At auction, a PSA 10 typically sells for $70 to $100.

