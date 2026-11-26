A product like Topps Chrome Football produces hundreds of thousands of cards. The type of product that your favorite breaker will all but skip 80-90% of each pack, filtering out the base cards and common inserts while hunting for the big hits. As the hits begin to surface, it can be easy to become numb to how rare many of them are.

We're going to walk through a few of the favorites from the product in an effort to understand if rarity drives card value. We'll look at Game Genies, Super Bowl at Night, Ultra Violet, Tecmo, and Kaiju. We will also look at the pricing differences for them using players with multiple cards. We will look at a veteran in Myles Garrett, a quarterback in Drake Maye, and a rookie in Fernando Mendoza, each of whom has at least three variations.

Differences in Scarcity

To fully understand just how rare each of these cards is, we first have to look at what rarity actually means. Game Genies have the lowest pack odds at 1:696 Hobby Packs and 1:299 Jumbo Packs compared to the other four, but they are not available in Hangers, Blasters, or Mega Boxes. Tecmos have lower pack odds than Kaijus, but there are 17 players with Tecmos and 10 with Kaijus, meaning if you're looking for a specific player, your likelihood of finding that player is actually lower than finding a specific Kaiju.

Now, each of these cards has a 1/1 Superfractor version as well, but for the purpose of this article, we're going to focus on the base versions.

Scarcity and Pricing

Public sales are slowly starting to trickle in for each of these cards. We expect these prices to settle as we get further from release day, but for now, we can take a look at the differences in pricing compared to the rarity of each pull.

Myles Garrett has a Tecmo, an Ultra Violet, and a Kaiju. Using Hobby Pack odds as an indicator, as the difference in hobby pack odds is a similar ratio to other boxes, a Kaiju is 1:4159 packs, a Tecmo is 1:2822, and an Ultra Violet is 1:2077. However, as mentioned previously, there are 10 players with a Kaiju, 17 with a Tecmo, and 20 with an Ultra Violet, meaning pulling a Myles Garrett Kaiju specifically is more common than pulling a Myles Garrett Tecmo and about the same odds as pulling a Myles Garrett Ultra Violet. The assumption is that there are more Ultra Violets than Kaijus, but it's hard to be 100% sure.

Of the 5 options, it's clear the Kaiju has been determined to be the premier option. In Garrett's case, the average sale is $2,358, though the last sale came in at $1,575; the Tecmo averages $750, and the Ultra Violet averages $374. Three cards with similar pack odds for the specific player, and yet vastly different prices. This leads to the question: is the value of a card based on how rare it actually is, or is it how rare it's perceived to be?

Quarterback and Rookie Impacts

Drake Maye has a Tecmo, a Kaiju, and a Super Bowl at Night. Of the 5 cards selected, the Super Bowl at Night has the highest odds of being pulled at 1:161 in hobby packs and is available in blasters and megas, unlike Game Genies. Using this, it's possible to make a case that Super Bowl at Night may be slightly overvalued, though the checklist used from the Seahawks and Patriots is relatively light beyond Maye and new Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker.

Maye's Kaiju sells for an average of $2,168, his Tecmo sells for an average of $1,716, and his Super Bowl at Night sells for an average of $283. Once again, the Kaiju sells for 26% more than his Tecmo, despite it being only 15% harder to pull. And his Tecmo sells for 6x his Super Bowl at Night, despite being roughly 3x harder to pull. The premium on his Kaiju vs. his Tecmo is less than Garrett's, who saw a 3x difference between the two.

Fernando Mendoza, the premier rookie in the class, has a Kaiju, an Ultra Violet, and a Game Genie. Mendoza'a Kaiju averages $3,800, his Ultra Violet averages $1,850, and his Game Genie averages $469. Again, there's clearly a difference in the pricing premiums between players. Mendoza's Kaiju does 2x what his Ultra Violet does, while Garrett's Kaiju does 6x what his Ultra Violet does. I think Game Genie will be the one to watch given its exclusivity to Hobby. Will that exclusivity lead to increased prices down the road when the market determines its actual rarity vs. its perceived rarity?

Other Factors

The question we need to ask is what psychological motivator is driving the premium around the Kaiju. Is it the artwork and the eye appeal? Is it the marketing by Topps? Is it a follow-the-herd mentality that, because others in the space like it, we feel we have to like it as well? Are we just looking at rarity as how many packs or cases we need to open to find a Kaiju vs. how many packs or cases we need to open to find a specific player's Kaiju?

Sanders’ iconic 1997 Metal Universe PMG last sold for over $34k in May 2026. | Card Ladder

The second question is about long-term value. Downtowns and Kabooms have been the staple case hits from Panini for years. Precious Metal Gems, Donruss Crusade, Bowman Atomic Refractors, and other inserts from the 90s and 2000s have continued to hold and increase in value. Does the Kaiju or the Tecmo have staying power? Will the Game Genie or the Super Bowl at Night close the gap to the Tecmo or even the Ultra Violet?

Ultimately, there is a correlation between rarity and value, though the correlation is not one-to-one. A card that is 30% less likely to pull is not automatically 30% more valuable. It is also important to recognize and understand that just because the variation of the card is harder to pull, you have to also factor in the odds of pulling a specific player in a specific card. In the meantime, I'll just continue stocking up on Game Genies and interjecting in conversations I overhear at card shows about the odds of pulling a Myles Garrett Kaiju vs. a Myles Garrett Ultra Violet.