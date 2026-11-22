Heading into Week 18, 10 teams have made a change at quarterback. This year is particularly interesting given the variety of reasons for the changes ,as well as the different backgrounds of the incoming QBs.

#Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza says Kirk Cousins called him after his first career start on Sunday despite no longer being with the team.



Mendoza says he’ll continue to lean on Cousins. pic.twitter.com/hKh5dfkY30 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2026

The Rookies

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) after the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a 2-for-1 adjustment between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings. No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza steps in for the Raiders. Kirk Cousins steps in for the Vikings after being traded at the trade deadline. Cousins returns to his old team, and the Raiders get an opportunity to see what they have in Mendoza. The Mendoza start comes just in time for the 2026 Topps Chrome Football release; I have to imagine Fanatics is excited about that.

Carson Beck steps in for the Arizona Cardinals, replacing Jacoby Brissett (traded to the Ravens) and Gardner Minshew (headed to IR). Beck and Haynes King of the Carolina Panthers had an epic QB duel in the Hall of Fame Game in August, leading many to ask if Beck was a viable option for the Cardinals' QB of the future. He was injured in his first start and will miss this week, but Beck is well positioned to be the biggest chase in the current class, not named Mendoza.

The Return of the Former Busts

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

JJ McCarthy is one of 2 QBs with True Panini RPAs from the 2024 class (along with Michael Penix). He replaces Jameis Winston, who replaced Jaxson Dart after Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. The former national champion at Michigan seems to have found his stride with a new team, as the Giants are one of a few teams on this list with a realistic chance to make the playoffs.

Anthony Richardson was the 3rd QB taken in 2023 after Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. He's 8-7 as a starter in the NFL and potentially the most talented QB on this list. Will he have an opportunity to showcase these on a Colts team that sold most of its offensive assets at the trade deadline?

Drew Lock started his career in Denver and is now being asked to resurrect a Seattle Seahawks offense that has looked extremely pedestrian this season, coming off a Super Bowl Championship. He has outplayed Sam Darnold throughout the season.

The "Let's See What We Have"

The Miami Dolphins are not making the playoffs this year. Kyle McCord is very likely not changing that. The Dolphins expect to have a Top 3 pick in this year's draft. The question they are trying to answer is: do they have a QB they can partner with Jeremiah Smith or should they find themselves a QB instead?

The Philadelphia Eagles are two years removed from a Super Bowl and have lost Jalen Hurts for the year. Joe Milton has a strong arm and has been unable to find a team, having played for the Patriots and starting the year on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. Will the Eagles provide him with that long-term opportunity?

The "No Other Options"

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) makes a throw against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens turn to Jacoby Brissett this week after losing both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to long term injuries. UDFA Joe Fagnano was given an opportunity, but after back to back losses to the Jaguars and previously 0-8 LA Chargers, the team traded for Arizona Cardinals Week 1 starter Brissett.

Tommy DeVito returns for the New England Patriots after a rise to fame for the NY Giants a few seasons ago. This is a Patriots team that started the season with winning aspirations after reaching the Super Bowl last year. DeVito has had a number of opportunities in the NFL with very little to show for it.

Does this Strategy Ever Work?

Looking at the top QB markets, the common denominator is that these are quarterbacks drafted in the 1st round and play for the team that drafted them. What sets up the Fernando Mendoza market is that many of these weren't Day 1 starters. Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence were drafted 1st overall and started in Week 1. Josh Allen and Justin Herbert came in during the 1st season, similar to Mendoza. Even Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love had a full season or more off before starting.

The recommendation: given the draft capital utilized on him, Fernando Mendoza has an opportunity to see his market continue to grow. Unfortunately, with multiple sales over $10,000, it seems as though most of this has already been priced in. Stick to Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, and Brock Purdy.

Buy the dip on proven QBs with injuries such as Jaxson Dart and Lamar Jackson. And if you're going to take a risk on one of the new starters above, just know the likelihood that these players will stick has proven to be low.