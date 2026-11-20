One of the most anticipated - if not the most anticipated - football releases of the year is here.



2026 Topps Chrome Football became available to collectors on Wednesday. The release is loaded with chases, including top rookies, PREM1ERE patches from 2023 and 2024, and Patrick Mahomes licensed autographs for the first time.



Additionally, Topps upped the ante for its buyback program, doubling the value of cards found in 2026 Topps Chrome Football that feature this season's MVP.



Sales are already off and running for the new product, with some big hits changing hands in the first 24 hours of release. Here are the top five sales from the first day of 2026 Topps Chrome Football:

5) 2026 Topps Chrome Football Caleb Williams Purple Refractor Auto /75

2026 Topps Chrome Football Caleb Williams Purple Refractor Auto /75 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $650



Card Notes: This won't come even close to the highest Caleb Williams sale in the set, but it speaks to the collectability of the star Bears quarterback. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick, now in his third season, has posted the best numbers of his career despite missing games to injury and is leading a Bears team that is 7-2 and one of the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC. If this auto was hard-signed, it's possible it would be a four-figure card.

4) 2026 Topps Chrome Football Fernando Mendoza Radiating Rookies

2026 Topps Chrome Football Fernando Mendoza Radiating Rookies | Card Ladder



Sale Price: $999



Card Notes: Radiating Rookies is a very collectible short print, and Mendoza's market is only rising now that he's the Raiders' starting quarterback. Mendoza wasn't great in his starting debut, throwing for just 143 yards in a 21-13 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. In any case, Mendoza's clarity as a starter is only going to make his market grow.

3) 2026 Topps Chrome Football Jacob Rodriguez Superfractor Auto

2026 Topps Chrome Football Jacob Rodriguez Superfractor Auto | Card Ladder



Sale Price: $5,500



Card Notes: This is a really, really solid first-day pull and sale. Yes, Rodriguez is a linebacker and plays on a 1-8 Miami Dolphins team, but he's already a very good player. He's second on the Dolphins in tackles (80) and tackles for loss (5). It doesn't hurt that he has a good autograph, and rookie cards obviously come with a premium.

2) 2026 Topps Chrome Football Lamar Jackson Kaiju

2026 Topps Chrome Football Lamar Jackson Kaiju | Card Ladder



Sale Price: $6,000



Card Notes: This sale speaks to the continued collectability of Jackson despite diminished play and injury woes, and also to the desire for collectors to own Kaiju cards. Kaiju debuted in 2025 Topps Chrome Football and is one of the hardest SSPs to hit in the set.

1) 2026 Topps Chrome Football Fernando Mendoza FDI Rookie Variation Auto /6

2026 Topps Chrome Football Fernando Mendoza FDI Rookie Variation Auto /6 | Card Ladder



Sale Price: $7,400



Card Notes: The top day-one sale from 2026 Topps Chrome Football is this First Day Issue Mendoza autograph numbered to 6. It features an on-card autograph from the No. 1 pick in the draft, and its low numbering makes it desirable for Mendoza collectors. As mentioned previously, it doesn't hurt that Mendoza is now penciled in as the Raiders' starting quarterback.