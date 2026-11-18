On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Topps Chrome Football will officially be released. Topps Chrome Football offers a chance to see and experience all that Topps has to offer in a new football product. Except this time, we get to see if a product with this level of hype can survive a market that, in recent weeks, has shown signs of slowing down.

Now, all signs point to another massive product release. There is clearly a full-court press on marketing campaigns and new additions. The checklist is full of what may be looked back on as the highest-end grails for many of today’s most high-profile players, including the Helix, the Kaiju, and the Topps Superfractors, all the way to the Debut Patch and the Gold Shield. Topps has also announced that PREM1ERE Patches from 2023 and 2024 will be included. Plus, today Topps announced that it has increased the redemption values for the MVP Buyback Program.

NEWS: We’re increasing redemption values for our Topps Chrome Football MVP Buyback Program 🚨💰



When the league MVP is announced, you’ll be able to trade in your base cards and parallels of that player for store credit at your local participating hobby shop!



Updated values:… pic.twitter.com/984Yfi966Q — Topps (@Topps) November 17, 2026

The State of the Football Market

Now let’s talk about the market for a second. The market that just crossed $1 billion in online sales in October, the market that beats attendance records at three national shows per weekend. And on the opposite side of the spectrum: the market where Tom Brady rookie cards sell at 50% of their summer high, the market struggling to fill spots in baseball breaks, and the market that dips in Q4 every year. A market that is currently on edge, thinking about the consequences if the Q1 roar doesn’t return next year.

Now, these two things may prove related, or they may not. Imagine if there were a product that could bridge the gap in a market reliant on the margins that wax sales bring, even though long-term wax margins can only be gained through the value of singles. Card shows stay busy because they have a waiting list of vendors who rely on the performance of singles in a similar way. Meanwhile, grading companies rely on the volume of cards with enough true value to require speed.

Fair to Compare to 2025 Topps Chrome?

The 2025 Topps Chrome Football release was propped up by being the first Topps Chrome set in a decade, which collectors have always had a positive view of, and also benefited from having the first cards of Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough to drive the rookie QB chase. The 2025 Josh Allen Kaiju sold for $10k on release week, and in just over a week, it was down to $2k. A PSA 10 public sale has not surpassed $10k since.

The Blue /150 auto sold during release week for $7.5k and for less than $2.5k just a few weeks later. Can Fernando Mendoza, and his 1 career start, carry the load himself? Will current star QBs such as Josh Allen and Joe Burrow see a falloff from first-year 2025 Topps Chrome to Year 2 in 2026?

2026 Topps Chrome Football is going to be a massive indicator of the current modern football market. It has all the possible chases you could ask for, but if breaks aren't filling or the singles market is flat out of the gate, it could signal an actual down market. A true culmination of everything we’ve seen in the industry since the NFL and NBA licenses moved to Fanatics.