A Look at Topps Premier League and Match Attax Offerings

Soccer collectors are in for a real treat this fall - not only has the season started, but a couple of new releases are out and the chase is on for some of the hottest players in the Premier and Champions Leagues. The Premier League product is the first for Topps since winning the license and it was worth wait. There are lots of inserts to chase, including autographs and relic cards. Topps Match Attax is very popular with kids and teens as a soccer card game and this year's release will be no exception. Attax is bringing more than ever before to fans - chase cards, including autographs, will be part of the fun. It's clear that this year Topps wants to move the product into the hands of more collectors and not just game players.

TOPPS MATCH ATTAX LETHAL COMBO

A lethal combo indeed - two of the best to ever do it. | Topps

Two of Brazil's most feared attackers come together on one card - the lethal combo. Both Neymar and Ronaldinho are soccer legends and are pictured together, with each in his element. There are only 5 of this dual-autograph card to be found and those lucky enough to pull one will be sitting on a highly prized collectible. Such a rare insert really brings Attax to a new level - the focus in years past was more on the card game itself and less on chase cards.

TOPPS PREMIER LEAGUE BEAST MODE

Topps Premier League Beast Mode van Dijk Autograph | Topps

Speaking of autographs, Topps Premier League comes with the Beast Mode autograph set, including some of today's greatest players. One issue that Topps seems to face with soccer is the steady use of sticker autographs. That's still the case with this debut product, but the design and player selection is top notch. Here's hoping that in the future, soccer products include more on-card autos.

TOPPS PREMIER LEAGUE PERFECT STORM

Topps Premier League Perfect Storm | Topps

The Perfect Storm insert in the Premier League release is really the major reward. A very rare set that features the game's greats in the eye of the figurative storm - the cards look great and they will command a premium as they will not be easy to find.

