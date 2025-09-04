3 Premier League rookies ready to break out and their cards

The Premier League season is in full swing and there are several young players aiming for a breakout year. It's always fun to do a bit of prospecting and identifying the superstars of tomorrow. Topps recently released their debut edition of Premier League cards and the "Diamond Rookie" inserts are some of the hottest out there right now.

Romain Esse Topps Diamond Rookie | Topps

Romain Esse made his professional debut at just 17 years old and has never looked back. He signed a big contract with Crystal Palace this year and all eyes will be on him to produce. He scored a goal on his first touch and it will be exciting to watch as he continues to develop.

Rio Ngumoha Topps Diamond Rookie | Topps

Liverpool really is an embarrassment of riches. Fresh off another Premier League championship, they are on the march again, this time with wunderkind Rio Ngumoha on their side. The 17 year old just became the storied club's youngest ever goal scorer. What a start! The sky is the limit for this young man.

Estevao Topps Diamond Rookie | Topps

Estevao is the latest in a long line of Brazilian talents playing at the most elite level. Regarded as one of the best young players in the world, Estevao plays for Chelsea as well as for the Brazilian national team, so it's probably he'll see playing time on the world's biggest stage next summer at the World Cup.

There's always a risk in collecting brand new players, but that's part of what makes it fun - the ability to follow the career of exciting and promising prospects from the very beginning. Happy Hunting!

