Ja Morant card market falling fast

Once upon a time, Ja Morant's 2019 Silver Prizm rookie card in PSA 10 sold for nearly $5,000. Now, it's down to $225. Morant was a superstar, the face of the NBA for nearly two seasons until a few ugly suspensions dampened his shimmer. The PSA 10 Silver Prizm (population 1,783) is a good card to gauge the market.

Card Ladder

Make no mistake, Morant is still an uber-talented young player. But the future has gotten complicated. At 26, Morant is at a crossroads. Earlier this month, he was suspended for the third time in the last 2 1/2 years - this time by the Grizzlies, when the prior two were imposed by the NBA.

JA MORANT DUNKED ON WEMBY AFTER THE WHISTLE pic.twitter.com/Lz2U4s3pWf — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) January 16, 2025

In the 2022-23 season, Morant had his best season, averaging 29.5 points and career highs of 9.1 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game. His Prizm PSA 10 was selling for $1,800 in early March 2023. But then came two separate incidents in March and May, in which he flashed a gun on social media. His cards started trending downward. By June 2023, his Prizm PSA 10 was selling for as little as $385.

The next year, his card made a slight recovery. Morant seemed to overcome his previous controversies. By the beginning of the 2023-24 season, his Prizm PSA 10 was selling for $450 to $500. The cards were selling for $500 to $600 at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. Slowly, the card continued its climb up.

Card Ladder

But that climb turned into a fall by the beginning of 2025. Over the past year, Morant's Silver Prizm PSA 10 has lost 46% of its value. The recent $225 sale isn't the lowest this past year. There have been four sales for under $200 in the past year, including one for an all-time low of $150 in May 2025.

Even without the suspension, Morant has been set back by various injuries that have also hurt his market value. His future with the Grizzlies is also in jeopardy as his relationship with new coach Tuomas Iisalo has been tense.

The drop in Morant's card market extends beyond his 2019 Silver Prizm. His Kaboom and National Treasures RPA market is down. It's too soon to proclaim that Morant's card market has hit rock bottom - it could go further down. There are several risks buying into a mercurial star, but Morant also has time and talent to turn things around.

Posting random Ja Morant Highlight Reels until he comes back.



Day #1 : Ja Morant 360 lay-ups 🥶@UsherNBA pic.twitter.com/8glcI9vuw2 — Playoff JA (@PlayoffMorant__) November 19, 2025

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: