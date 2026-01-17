Adley, Gunnar, Corbin & Reviewing 2019 Bowman Draft Cards We Should Have Bought

2019 Bowman Draft has aged like the finest of wines in the world. Just six years after the release of the product in the winter of 2019, the product not only provides 1st Bowman cards of some of the young stars in Major League Baseball, but also has a long list solid big leaguers.

Regardless of if collectors want to shoot for the stars and chase 1st Bowman cards of stars such as Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll and Riley Greene, the depth in the product makes it one of the more exciting chases for collectors to revisit as time goes on.

Who headlines the checklist?

1. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles SS

Gunnar Henderson 1st Bowman Sparkle Autograph /71 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Despite having what was considered a down year in 2025, Henderson is without a doubt the crown jewel of the 2019 draft class. Through his first three full seasons in Baltimore, the 24-year-old shortstop has slugged 86 home runs, stolen 62 bases and produced an .831 OPS across 497 big league games. Henderson collectors have been buying the star in hopes he bounces back to an MVP caliber player.

2. Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks OF

Corbin Carroll 1st Bowman Red Refractor Autograph /5 BGS 9 | Card Ladder

Carroll's power and speed have been on full display since reaching the Major Leagues in late 2022. The outfielder's 82 home runs, 123 stolen bases, and 43 triples in just 488 games with the Diamondbacks makes him primed for a star-studded career in the desert.

3. Riley Greene, Tigers OF

Riley Greene 1st Bowman Red Wave Refractor Autograph /5 BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

Greene has been a major factor in the Tigers' success over the last two seasons. After taking a pair of seasons to get his footing in Detroit, the former 1st round pick has hit 60 home runs between 2024 and 2025 while earning a Silver Slugger award to go along with a pair of All-Star appearances.

4. Adley Rutschman, Orioles C

Adley Rutschman 1st Bowman Orange Refractor Autograph /25 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Rutschman was the top chase upon release of the product in 2019 but has fallen lower on the tier list due to inconsistency at the plate mixed with injuries. While it looks like the Orioles are pushing to contend for the postseason after missing it a season ago, the Baltimore catcher looks to be a major factor once again.

5. CJ Abrams, Nationals SS

CJ Abrams 1st Bowman Orange Refractor Autograph /25 BGS 10 | Card Ladder

Abrams was among the first in the draft class to make his big league debut, appearing in the MLB with the Padres as a 21-year-old in 2022. Shortly after, the shortstop was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to San Diego. Since the deal, Abrams has showcased power and speed and looks to be part of the young core in Washington for years to come.

6. Shea Langeliers, Athletics C

Shea Langeliers 1st Bowman Blue Wave Refractor Autograph /150 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Similar to Abrams, Langeliers first made headlines in his pro career as one of the prospect headliners in the trade between the Braves and Athletics that sent Matt Olson to Atlanta. The catcher has carved a solid role for himself with the A's and has become one of the top power hitting backstops in the game, belting 60 home runs across the last two years.

7. Brett Baty, Mets 3B

Brett Baty 1st Bowman Blue Refractor Autograph /150 PSA 9 | Card Ladder

Baty was a slow starter upon debuting with the Mets in 2022. It wasn't until 2025 when the third baseman appeared to put it together over a long period of time. Baty finished the 2025 season with .254 average, 18 home runs, 50 runs driven in and a .748 OPS. Baty is among a group of players trending upwards heading into the 2026 season.

8. George Kirby, Mariners SP

George Kirby 1st Bowman Autograph PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Kirby has shown signs of being an ace for the Mariners thanks to his ability to limit walks on the mound. Over 112 career starts, the right-hander has pitched to a 3.58 ERA in 637 innings along with 621 strikeouts. Kirby is without a doubt of the top pitchers in the product.

What is the highest sold card from the product?

As a result of the quality of players in the product, some of the highest selling cards from 2019 Bowman Draft have gone for eye-popping numbers. According to Card Ladder data, one of the highest selling cards to date were a pair of Gunnar Henderson's 1st Bowman Red Refractor autographs numbered to five.

Gunnar Henderson 1st Bowman Red Refractor Autograph /5 PSA 9 | Card Ladder

While both cards were graded PSA 9s with a 10 grade for the autograph, one sold in March of 2025 for $48,800 and another sold several months later in August for just over $30,300.

After Henderson's grail cards, Corbin Carroll checks in on the list as his non-autographed 1st Bowman Superfractor in a BGS 9.5 sold in June of 2023 for $20,000.

Corbin Carroll 1st Bowman Superfractor 1/1 BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

While the card has not sold since, the 1/1 without a doubt could sell for more if it hits the open market again as Carroll has solidified himself as one of the young stars in the sport due to his mix of power and speed.

