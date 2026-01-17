Jordan, Wemby & Flagg: Top 5 NBA Cards Ending Soon on eBay

We're now nearly a month into the new release of 2025-26 Topps Chrome basketball cards, and there have been some major sales so far. But what are some of the top cards available on eBay right now, and how many of them are from the latest releases? Here are the top three and two extras!

Honorable Mention: 2025-26 Victor Wembanyama Gold On-Card Auto /50

Wemby | eBay

Current Bid: $6,100

Starting with a Victor Wembanyama Topps Chrome Gold Auto /50, this barely missed out on the top three this week. It has a bit more time than some others on the list, so it could easily outsell another one or two, but with just 91 watchers and 7 bidders, it doesn't have nearly the number of eyes on it yet. as the others.

Honorable Mention: 1984-85 Star Court Kings Michael Jordan 5x7 BGS 8.5

Michael Jordan | eBay

Current Bid: $7,200

Technically, this is an oversized card, but we count it just the same. This 1984-85 Star Court Kings Michael Jordan is already over 50 percent of the way to the last sale of a BGS 8.5 ($12,200), but has a ways to go to the sale before that ($20,975).

No. 3: 2025-26 Topps Chrome Cooper Flagg Gold Geometric Auto /50 RC

Cooper Flagg | eBay

Current Bid: $8,600

It wouldn't be a list of basketball cards if one of Cooper Flagg's 2025-26 Topps Chrome autos wasn't on it. There have been some huge sales of Flagg rookie autos, but this being a geometric does put a ceiling on what this could go for. There have been two sales of gold geometric autos for Flagg, and both finished around $10,000. Meanwhile, a true gold sold for $17,000. We'll have to keep an eye on and see if Flagg's improved play continues to push his prices up.

No. 2: 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie PSA 8

Michael Jordan | eBay

Current Bid: $11,088

Just like Cooper Flagg, of course, we expect to see Michael Jordan on the list. There have been six sales of PSA 8 Jordan rookies over the last week, and the range is a bit wider than one might expect. On the low end, one sold for $9999.99. On the upper end, one sold at $13,495. Meanwhile, two have been at auction and finished at $12,500 and $10,980. The seller is already above the latest auction and has a bit of a way to go to catch up to the top sale overall. With 15 bidders and 169 watchers, this is one that certainly has eyes on it.

No. 1: 1984-85 Star Michael Jordan Rookie BGS 7

Michael Jordan | eBay

Current Bid: $26,300

The list is rounded out by another Michael Jordan rookie card, this time a 1984-85 Star BGS 7. The last sale of a BGS 7 Jordan Star rookie was $42,000 back in November. For comparison, the last sale of a PSA 7 back in November was $86,620. This is sitting at 55 bids and 274 watchers, and should see even more bids fly in over the weekend.

