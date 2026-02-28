After a slow and sometimes plodding off season for Major League Baseball, Spring Training has finally started and full squads have reported to Florida and Arizona. For many fans and collectors, this time represents an opportunity to get a look at some of the top prospects in baseball getting their first action in MLB camps. For example, savvy collectors last year were able to get a glimpse of current top prospect Konnor Griffin who got extended time in the Pirates big league camp. In this article I’ll be focusing on two prospects who collectors should keep an eye on as we head toward the season. While I don’t expect these players to have the same rise as Griffin, they should make an impact in the minors with a chance to debut at some point during the season.

Colt Emerson SS/2B Mariners

Colt Emerson Bowman Chrome blue auto number to 150 | https://130point.com/cards/

Colt Emerson was one of the youngest players when he was selected 22nd overall by the Mariners during the 2023 MLB Draft. He also made his product debut shortly thereafter with his first auto being released in Bowman Draft 2023. Despite his young age, Emerson was able to establish himself as one of the most polished hitters in the minors. Emerson capped an impressive 2025 season by jumping from high A to AAA and finished the season as one of the top prospects in baseball.

From a hobby perspective, Emerson checks off a lot of boxes that fans and collectors love to see in prospects. Emerson even though he got time at second base, Emerson is expected to play a premium position (shortstop) with emerging power to go along with a strong hit tool. Although he plays for a west coast team as part of the Seattle farm system, his market has remained very strong. Per recent sales data from 130Point, his autograph sales have checked in at over $200 with a Cardladder index value of $250 for Bowman Chrome base autos. Likewise, a true blue auto selling for just over $660 per Cardladder. For those looking to add graded Emerson cards to their collections, expect to pay a lot more, with refractor autos numbered to 250 selling for well $1,000. Collectors should expect those sales prices to rise significantly if he makes his debut this season as expected.

Caleb Bonemer SS/3B

Caleb Bonemer Bowman Chrome base auto PSA 9 | https://130point.com/cards/

Caleb Bonemer was drafted in the second round out 2024 out of Okemos High School in Michigan. Like Emerson, Bonemer made his debut during his draft year with his first autos being included in Bowman Draft 2024. Despite his second round draft status, Bonemer came into the season with high expectations based on his prep track record. Last year Bonemer shattered those high expectations and was a breakout star last year for the White Sox by displaying impressive numbers as a 20 year old. The accolades were soon to follow, specifically when he was named Carolina Player of the Year. From a collectors perspective Bonemer brings a lot of the same positives as Colt Emerson does.

Along with a strong batting eye Bonemer is projected to have above average power. Unlike Emerson, he probably won’t remain at short but a shift to 3B but that shouldn’t harm his value to collectors as third. In terms of his current market, Bonemer’s Bowman Chrome base autos have been selling for a very reasonable $50-60 with a Cardladder index value of $63 for raw cards and $80 for PSA 10 graded cards per 130Point sales data. If he’s able to reach his potential, collectors can expect that number to increase as he moves through the White Sox farm system. For that reason, Bonemer could represent a nice buy low option for collectors.