The 2026 baseball season is winding down, and teams are gearing up for the postseason. Looking back, there were some amazing performances all around, but the focus here is on pitching. It seems like there are more stars on the mound than there have been for a long time.

The question is, which of them have the staying power to remain relevant in the hobby for years to come? Let's take a closer look at a few of the best candidates who could be worthy of collectors' hard-earned money.

2026 Bowman Chrome Sterling Autograph Jacob Misiorowski

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Jacob Misiorowski has been having one heck of a year. He's been pretty much unhittable and throwing heat consistently. By heat, I mean this guy has been clocked at over 105.5 mph! He also has a minuscule 1.86 ERA. He has a flagship card from Topps 2026 Series 1, but his Bowman cards have been attracting a lot of attention lately.

His Bowman Chrome Sterling autograph card hits all the right notes - a rookie card designation, an on-card signature, and a great picture. One of these sold recently ungraded for around $380.

2024 Topps Chrome Update X-Fractor Paul Skenes

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Paul Skenes won the Cy Young in 2025, but he hasn't had as much to celebrate this year. He's struggled with the speed of his pitches and his command, but he's still able to be a dominant force on the mound. For collectors looking to take a chance on Skenes bouncing back next year, now is a good time to dig into cards like his 2024 Topps Chrome Update X-Fractor parallel, which sold recently for close to $75.

2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects Tarik Skubal

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One of the best left-handed pitchers in the game today, Tarik Skubal's cards are a bargain compared to what he's accomplished and what he can still achieve. Back-to-back Cy Young Awards put him in rarefied air, and the fact that he's now with the Dodgers, one of the hottest teams in one of the hottest markets, will only help his case. Meanwhile, his Bowman Chrome Prospects card in gem-mint condition can be had for around $85.

2026 Topps Series One Autograph Cam Schlittler

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It's fair to say Cam Schlittler was one of the breakout stars of 2026. He's had a great year, posting an impressive 1.94 ERA, and he'll definitely be in the mix of hopefuls to take home the American League Cy Young Award. A copy of the card above recently sold ungraded for $265.