For the longest time pitchers and their cards fell into the category with NBA big men, and NHL goalies; low market value regardless of talent and professional performances.

The hesitation on pitchers and their cards really began more than 15 years ago with Stephen Strasburg. In 2010, Strasburg was one of the most hyped prospects at the time, with his rookie superfractor selling for north of $20,000. While he hit the ground running with 14 strikeouts in his debut, and even though he would make a few All-Star games and earn a World Series MVP, injuries slowed his true potential. His big contract, which essentially caused the departure of Bryce Harper didn't help either.

But then came Paul Skenes. Skenes, who debuted in 2024 and has won a Rookie of the Year and a Cy Young in his first two years, has resurrected the card market of pitchers. His one-of-one Debut Patch Autograph card sold for over a $1 million just over a year ago. And while Paul Skenes might be a unicorn, there are still some young pitchers whose card markets could see a bump if they take another step in development on the mound.

Michael McGreevy | St. Louis Cardinals

Sep 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Michael McGreevy was drafted No. 18 overall by the Cardinals in 2021. Rising through the St. Louis system, McGreevy made his major league debut on July 31, 2024, giving up one run and striking out three in a 10-1 win over the Texas Rangers. He would have a sub-2 earned run average (ERA) in four games (three starts).

McGreevy had a sub-par 2025 when he pitched to a 4.42 ERA, but this year (albeit after only two starts), his ERA is under three, and he's had nine strikeouts through 10.2 innings pitched.

Michael McGreevy's one-of-one superfractor Bowman 1st Chrome autograph. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/yznwhubj

The highest sale of a Michael McGreevy card occurred in 2022. The card was his 2021 Bowman Chrome 1st one-of-one superfractor autograph, which sold at auction for $1,230 on April 3, 2022.

Jack Leiter | Texas Rangers

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (22) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The son of former All-star pitcher Al Leiter, Jack Leiter was drafted with the No. 2 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. He was previously drafted in the 20th Round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but ultimately decided to attend Vanderbilt University.

Leiter got his first taste of the big leagues in 2024 when he pitched just 35.2 innings and secured an atrocious 8.8 ERA. However, in his first real chunk of major league time last year, he managed a 3.86 ERA in 151.2 innings pitched. He also racked up 148 strikeouts.

He's continued the upward trend this year in his two games pitched. He has a sub-3 ERA and has thrown 17 strikeouts in just 11 innings pitched.

2018 Jack Leiter Leaf Metal Perfect Game All-American Gold one-of-one on-card auto, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/3pwjhdu3

This doesn't happen many times, but Jack Leiter's highest card sale to-date, according to Card Ladder, is one out Leaf Metal. His 2018 Leaf Metal Perfect Game All-American Gold one-of-one on-card auto, graded a PSA GEM MT 10, sold for $3,500 on June 21, 2022.

Oddly enough, it beat out the sale of his unredeemed redemption for his one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch autographed card, which sold for $2,200 on Novemberr 15th, 2024.

MacKenzie Gore | Texas Rangers

Mar 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

MacKenzie Gore, Jack Leiter's now-teammate, has been through three organizations in his short career. Starting in San Diego, he joined the Nationals as part of the trade that sent Juan Soto to the Padres. In January, the Nationals traded him to the Rangers in exchange for five prospects.

While his ERA from 2024 to 2025 jumped a tiny bit, he already looks to be back on track and taking another step in making himself a presence on the mound. He's coming off his first All-Star appearance, and he's already accumulated 16 strikeouts in just two games (11.1 innings pitched).

2022 TOPPS CHROME BEN BALLER AUTOGRAPHS #MG MacKENZIE GORE AUTO-SUPERFRACTOR 1/1 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/ys7ztxnb

Gore's highest selling card comes from a specialty product his rookie year. His 2022 Topps Chrome Ben Baller superfractor one-of-one autograph, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. The card, which features a leather-looking border, unlike the regular Chrome set, still has the gold vinyl swirls like any other superfractor. This card sold as a best offer on December 13, 2025 for $6,400.