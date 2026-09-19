5 Derek Jeter Baseball Cards With Serious Upside

Baseball cards from the biggest stars of the 1990s have been on a major run, but one of the most recognizable players of the era has barely participated. According to Card Ladder’s player indexes, Ken Griffey Jr. cards are up 127% over the past year, Frank Thomas is up 108%, Mark McGwire is up 60.8%, and Barry Bonds is up 60.3%. Derek Jeter’s index, meanwhile, is up just 7%.

Why have Jeter’s cards lagged behind? There has always been a segment of collectors and fans who consider Jeter overrated. Jeter did not put up massive power numbers like Bonds, Griffey, McGwire, or Thomas. His critics argue that Jeter lacked the dominant peak years of other 1990s superstars. They will point out that he never won an MVP award.

Jeter never won a regular-season MVP award, but he was named World Series MVP in 2000. This one-of-one 2021 Topps Tier One game-used bat barrel card sold for $5,001 in May 2025. | Card Ladder

But Jeter’s greatness lay in how consistently productive he was for so long. For more than a decade, you could pencil him in for 150 games, a batting average around .310, an on-base percentage close to .380, 30 doubles, 15 to 20 home runs, 20-plus stolen bases, and 100 runs scored. Some years he was even better.

Derek Jeter actually did have multiple seasons when he was legitimately among the best players in baseball. In 1999, he hit .349 with a .438 on-base percentage, 24 home runs, 219 hits, and 134 runs. Then in 2006, at age 32, he hit .343 with a .417 OBP and 214 hits while finishing second in the American League MVP voting. (Most baseball historians believe he should have won the 2006 AL MVP over Justin Morneau.)

His legacy also goes well beyond statistics. Jeter spent his entire 20-year career with the Yankees, became the team’s captain, and helped the franchise win five championships. Yankees fans who watched him every day remember his consistency, his clutch situational hitting, and his big October moments.

Derek Jeter had plenty of rookie cards in 1993, but none are more iconic than his SP Foil. This collection of 24 different Jeter rookie cards, all graded BGS 9.5, sold for $10,980 in September 2024. | Card Ladder

Over the last 18 months, the hobby has increasingly shown interest in the biggest sluggers from Jeter’s era whose legacies were complicated by steroids. Bonds and McGwire remain outside the Hall of Fame, but their cards have surged. Jeter has never lacked collectors, but the hobby’s renewed interest in the huge power numbers of his contemporaries has caused Jeter to become somewhat overlooked in the current market.

Jeter’s highest-end 1990s inserts can command enormous prices. This 1998 SkyBox E-X2001 Essential Credentials Now #7, numbered to just seven copies, sold for $500,200 in a PSA 10 in February 2026. | Card Ladder

That doesn't mean Jeter cards are cheap, and it certainly doesn't guarantee that his market will suddenly follow Griffey, Thomas, Bonds, and McGwire higher. But with his card index lagging far behind the other stars of his generation, some of his more overlooked cards could still have considerable room to grow. Below are five Derek Jeter cards that could be next to break out.

5. Derek Jeter 2015 Topps Chrome #1 Refractor PSA 9

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Recent Sales: $51 (9/8/26), $49 (9/4/26)

Card Info: At first glance, a card released after Jeter’s final season might not seem significant. But few Jeter cards feature a photograph with a better story. The image captures Jeter celebrating during his final game at Yankee Stadium, when he hit a walk-off single in his last-ever Yankee Stadium at-bat in storybook fashion. The image of him jumping with his arm raised immortalizes the Yankee captain's emotional final game.

Why It Could Have Upside: Memorable photography can turn ordinary base cards into hobby favorites. This one combines an iconic Jeter moment with the popularity of Topps Chrome and the appeal of a Refractor. Only 272 of these Jeter refractors have been graded by PSA.

For Perspective: A Barry Bonds 1999 Topps Chrome Refractor #395 PSA 9 recently sold for $1,250. This card is only slightly rarer than the Jeter, but it does not include an iconic image of Bonds.

4. Derek Jeter 2007 Topps #40 PSA 9

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Recent Sales: $69 (9/5/2026), $99 (8/29/2026)

Card Info: The card appears normal at first, until you notice Mickey Mantle standing in the Yankees dugout and then President George W. Bush waving from the stands. Topps digitally added their photos, creating one of the most recognizable gimmick cards of the 2000s. (There is actually an SP version of this card without Mantle and Bush in the background.)

Why It Could Have Upside: The hobby has always had a fascination with unusual cards, especially those with a great story attached to them. Background appearances have even caused otherwise ordinary cards to go viral, as happened with a 2019 Ja Morant card featuring rapper ‘Young Dolph’ sitting courtside.

For Perspective: Another widely discussed card featuring notable figures in the background is the 1990 Hoops Mark Jackson #205. Despite featuring a far less prominent player and having more than five times as many PSA-graded copies, a PSA 9 recently sold for $65, right around the price of the Jeter.

3. Derek Jeter 1999 Metal Universe #12BW Boyz With the Wood PSA 9

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Recent Sale: $69 (8/18/2026)

Card Info: This 1999 insert featured 15-star players and encouraged collectors to fold the card to change its look. Boyz with the Wood cards were inserted approximately once in every 18 packs. Only 24 of these Jeter inserts have ever been graded by PSA, with just one PSA 10 and six PSA 9s.

Why It Could Have Upside: Collectors have aggressively chased colorful and unusual inserts of Griffey, Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and other 1990s stars. Cards like this one that have a certain look about them can suddenly get hot.

For Perspective: A Derek Jeter 1998 Metal Universe All-Galactic Team #9-AGT PSA 9, a similar insert with a similar population count, recently sold for $500 in August.

2. Derek Jeter 1997 SkyBox E-X2000 #7 Star Date 2000 PSA 9

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Recent Sales: $200 (8/24/2026), $125 (8/14/2026)

Card Info: Star Date 2000 was another 15-card insert set featuring young stars, and the cards were inserted about once in every nine packs. This card features a distinctive and futuristic 1990s design. Only 40 copies of this Jeter have been submitted to PSA, with only six PSA 10s and 19 PSA 9s.

Why It Could Have Upside: There are rarer Jeter inserts from the late 1990s, but many of them already sell for thousands of dollars. Star Date 2000 provides a combination of a popular 1990s design, an early-career Jeter, and legitimate insert scarcity at a reasonable price.

For Perspective: A Ken Griffey Jr. 1997 Skybox E-X2000 #40 PSA 9 base card recently sold for $1,025 dollars.

1. Derek Jeter 1996 Topps Chrome #80 PSA 9

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Recent Sale: $250 (9/2/2026)

Card Info: Topps Chrome is one of the most important brands in the modern hobby, and it debuted in 1996. Their first-ever baseball set took cards from the regular 1996 Topps set and gave them the chromium treatment. Jeter’s #80 Future Stars card is still considered a rookie card since it was Jeter’s first season in the majors (when he won Rookie of the Year and a World Series championship.)

Why It Could Have Upside: The Refractor version of this card has already become an extremely expensive Jeter card, which makes the regular Chrome version interesting. Collectors who cannot spend thousands of dollars on the Refractor can own the same early Jeter image from the first year of Topps Chrome for dramatically less.

For Perspective: A Kobe Bryant 1996 Topps Chrome PSA 9 recently sold for $5,000. Jeter isn’t quite as popular as Kobe in the card market, but this shows the upside of iconic base cards of legendary players.