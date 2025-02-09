WWE Royal Rumble Topps Now Cards
Continuing a cascade of WWE products from Topps, Royal Rumble received the Topps Now treatment with seven cards after its 38th production in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1st.
The Royal Rumble is an annual event allowing 30 women and 30 men to compete for a ticket to a headlining match at Wrestlemania. In between the two competitions, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens convened in a Ladder Match.
For the Women’s Royal Rumble match, Topps released four cards in total:
- The surprise return of Alexa Bliss after a two-year absence is featured on Card 11.
- Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made a surprise return as the 30th entrant on Card 12.
- Charlotte Flair returned to the ring and won her second Royal Rumble title. The photo on Card 13 features Flair standing in triumph pointing at the Wrestlemania sign as is tradition for Royal Rumble.
- After clocking one hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds, the longest time in a Women’s Royal Rumble, Roxanne Perez appears on Card 16 to commemorate the new record.
From the men:
- After outlasting the other 28 and defeating John Cena, Jey Uso is featured on Card 14 pointing to the Wrestlemania sign as the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Champion. You can read more about it from Adam Cellurale here.
- Streamer Speed entered the ring as a replacement and was rewarded with Card 15.
- Defeating Kevin Owens, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed belt and picked up the Winged Eagle belt in a Ladder Match depicted on Card 17.
Each listing also featured links to cast a vote for 2025 WWE Topps Now Star of the Week from Royal Rumble.
Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, Roxanne Perez, and Cody Rhodes are featured on base cards starting at $8.99 with randomly inserted parallels of Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, Red /5, and a 1/1 FoilFractor.
For winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, for $11.99 the same parallels are possible in addition to an /25 relic redemption, /10 and /5 auto-relic redemption, and 1/1 auto-relic redemptions. The autographs appear to be on-card, and the relics are event-used mats. Unfortunately, due to the card layout, the relics cover up the Wrestlemania sign.