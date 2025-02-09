Collectibles On SI

WWE Royal Rumble Topps Now Cards

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Signage during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Signage during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Continuing a cascade of WWE products from Topps, Royal Rumble received the Topps Now treatment with seven cards after its 38th production in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1st.

WWE Topps Now Has Arrived Featuring Autographs and Relics from The Rock, Roman Reigns, and more

Charlotte Flair 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 13 Mock-up for 1/1 Auto-Relic FoilFractor
Charlotte Flair 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 13 Mock-up for 1/1 Auto-Relic FoilFractor / Topps

The Royal Rumble is an annual event allowing 30 women and 30 men to compete for a ticket to a headlining match at Wrestlemania. In between the two competitions, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens convened in a Ladder Match.

Finally The Rock has come back…to Topps Chrome WWE Cards!

Nikki Bella 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 12 Base
Nikki Bella 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 12 Base / Topps

For the Women’s Royal Rumble match, Topps released four cards in total:

  • The surprise return of Alexa Bliss after a two-year absence is featured on Card 11. 
  • Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made a surprise return as the 30th entrant on Card 12. 
  • Charlotte Flair returned to the ring and won her second Royal Rumble title. The photo on Card 13 features Flair standing in triumph pointing at the Wrestlemania sign as is tradition for Royal Rumble. 
  • After clocking one hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds, the longest time in a Women’s Royal Rumble, Roxanne Perez appears on Card 16 to commemorate the new record.

Sports Illustrated Men's Wrestler of the Year in Cards: Cody Rhodes

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 17 Base
"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes 2025 WWE Topps NOW Card 17 Base / Topps

From the men:

John Cena's "My Last Royal Rumble" Topps NOW 1/1 Card: A New Hobby Frenzy Begins

Jey Uso 2025 WWE Topps NOW® Card 14 Orange /25 Relic Mock-u
Jey Uso 2025 WWE Topps NOW® Card 14 Mock-up for Orange /25 Relic / Topps

Each listing also featured links to cast a vote for 2025 WWE Topps Now Star of the Week from Royal Rumble.

Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, Roxanne Perez, and Cody Rhodes are featured on base cards starting at $8.99 with randomly inserted parallels of Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, Red /5, and a 1/1 FoilFractor. 

For winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, for $11.99 the same parallels are possible in addition to an /25 relic redemption, /10 and /5 auto-relic redemption, and 1/1 auto-relic redemptions. The autographs appear to be on-card, and the relics are event-used mats. Unfortunately, due to the card layout, the relics cover up the Wrestlemania sign. 

Topps Release More Chase Card Autos of the Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Published |Modified
Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

Home/Inside the Hobby