AJ Style’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement celebrated with a Topps NOW card

The incredible career of wrestling superstar AJ Styles has officially come to a close. After losing to Gunther at the Royal Rumble with his career on the line, AJ Styles made it official on Monday Night Raw taking place in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. In a night dedicated to his career, Styles closed the show by taking off his vest and gloves and leaving them in the ring; a symbolic gesture most likely signifying the end of his in ring career. Styles became the second main event star to retire within the last few months joining longtime rival and WWE legend John Cena.

However, before the show ended there was one more surprise for the audience and Styles himself. WWE legend The Undertaker came to the ring to let Styles know that he would be the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. To celebrate this moment, Topps released a Topps NOW card featuring AJ Styles from his last appearance on Monday Night Raw.

AJ Styles Topps Now card | Topps.com

The set from Topps includes the image of Styles after he removed his vest and gloves. In the photo Styles is acknowledging the crowd with a wave. The set itself includes the standard chase cards including gold foilfractors number to 50, orange numbered to 25, black to 10, red to five and the 1/1 foilfractor. Collectors can also chase limited edition photo variations which use the photo of Styles' vest and gloves in the center of the ring. Unfortunately, this set does not include autographs.

AJ Styles Topps Now short print image variation card | Topps.com

While autographs are not in this set, it would be fair to expect that Styles will have other autographs in future WWE products. Also prior to Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, Georgia, there was some speculation that Styles would turn up in another promotion such as All Elite Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, Styles promo at Raw and upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame should put those rumors to rest for now. While you can never say never in the wrestling business, the odds of a Styles match or merchandise outside of WWE seem pretty slim. In the meantime fans will get another chance to celebrate his distinguished career in the lead up WrestleMania 42 and the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony.