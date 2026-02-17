Anthony Edwards Topps NOW ASG MVP Cards Have 1/1 Chase

Anthony Edwards added another milestone to his growing legacy by capturing the 2026 All-Star Game MVP honors, delivering a high-energy performance that showcased his blend of scoring, athleticism, and on-court charisma. The national attention surrounding this honor will likely boost the long-term narrative around his hobby value. For hobbyists and Timberwolves fans alike, this performance marks another key checkpoint in Edwards' already ascending collectible market.

Anthony Edwards Topps Now 1/1

In honor of the event, Topps is honoring the Edwards All-Star Game MVP by releasing a Topps Now card of Edwards' accomplishment. These cards are available for purchase through the Topps website, and one lucky collector will receive this 1/1 FoilFractor with this amazing multi colored piece of the All-Star Game used net.

Anthony Edwards Topps Now All Star Game MVP Game Used 1/1 | Topps

Regular Season MVP?

This season, Edwards continues to improve his productivity for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while showing increased defensive intensity. He continues to show that at age 24, he is poised to be one of the top players in the NBA for years to come. Edwards also continues to hit all-time milestones, including a 55-point performance and becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points.

Apr 3, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Fanatics Collects Edwards Logoman 1/1

In addition to the 1/1 FoliFractor Edwards Topps Now card, another Edwards 1/1 is in the news this week. Edwards 2020 Flawless Logoman 1/1 auction on Fanatics Collect will conclude, and the bidding is already over $50,000. This is one of only a few Edwards rookie year logoman cards that features him individually on the card. Collectors speculate that the card could easily reach 6-figures when the auction concludes this week.

2020 Flawless Anthony Edwards Logoman 1/1 PSA 9 | FanaticsCollect.com

Edwards Hobby Market Overview

Despite Edward's accolades and continued statistical improvements on the score sheet, his hobby prices remain stagnant. Playing in a small market like Minnesota likely impacts this, but as collectors continue to chase the next LeBron, Curry, or Kobe-type superstar, no other American NBA player fits the bill better than Edwards. According to Card Ladder, his market has flatlined over the last three months, and it will be interesting to see whether an MVP run and another deep playoff run affect his overall standing and value in the basketball card market.

Anthony Edwards Card Ladder 6 month Index | Card Ladder

