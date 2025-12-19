John Cena’s final match celebrated with a Topps Now card

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and for John Cena the end of his legendary career happened at Saturday Night’s main event. On Saturday, December 13, 2025 the standard bearer for WWE wrestled his final match. In an event that featured matches between up-and-coming stars from NXT taking on established WWE talent, John Cena tapped out to Gunther to close out the night and his in-ring career. At the end of the match, the entire WWE roster came out to salute Cena, including current champions Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. Cena left his sneakers and armband in the middle of the ring after his match, a symbolic gesture that professional wrestlers do after their last match to signify the end of their career. To commemorate this moment, Topps released a Topps Now set celebrating John Cena's retirement match.

The Topps Now set features a picture of John Cena after the match had completed. The photo shows the moment right after World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and WWE Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes placed their respective title belts on Cena’s shoulder. As is the case with prior Topps Now releases, the set features foilfractors numbered from gold to 50 down to the 1/1 non autograph foilfractor.

Topps Now 1/1 foilfractor triple autograph of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk after Cena's final match | topps.com

Thankfully for collectors, this set does include autographs along with a short print insert, and a super short print insert. The autographs are numbered from to 10, 5, and 1 foilfractor and contain an inscription and a mat used relic from the match. The short image variation has a photo of Cena looking up to the crowd as he walks toward the locker room. The super short print included Cena’s sneakers and armbands in the middle of the ring. However, there is also one more autograph in the set which should be the most sought after card in the collection. Topps also included a 1/1 foilfractor triple autograph that featured autographs from Cena, Rhodes, and Punk. From the research I’ve done, this appears to be the only officially licensed Topps auto featuring all three wrestling stars.

John Cena SSP Topps Now card celebrating his last WWE match | Topps.com

John Cena’s last match marks the end of an era for WWE fans and collectors. While wrestlers often don’t stay retired, Cena has insisted in interviews that this truly was his last match. If that’s the case, then this Topps Now card truly is Cena’s last trading card as an active wrestler. John Cena’s impact on both the sport of professional wrestling and pop culture is undeniable and I have little doubt that this Topps Now set will be one of the more popular and collectible of his entire career.

