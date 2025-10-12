Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway Rare Cards



Penny Hardaway was an all-star for the Orlando Magic. He later played for the Suns, Knicks, and Heat. A knee injury slowed down his stardom but before the injury he got a solid fanbase.

Drafted 3rd overall in the 1993 NBA draft by the Warriors and traded for Chris Webber to the Magic. That season Penny came in second, to Webber, for rookie of the year. The following season he was a first time All-Star and led his team to the NBA finals. The Magic had to go through Jordan's Bulls to get there but were swept by the Rockets.

In a 1996 playoff game against the Pistons he suffered a knee injury that would slow him down drastically. In 1996 he won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA. He would later go on and play for the Suns, Knicks, and Heat but never reached the finals again.

1997-98 E-X2001 Jambalaya

Penny Jambalaya | Cardladder

Jambalaya was a 15 card insert set in E-X2001 and the odds to pull one are 1 in 720 packs. The BGS 9.5 was sold in 2023 for $3,960.

1998 Fleer Brilliants 24-Karat Gold PSA9

Fleer Brilliants 24KT Gold | Cardladder

1998 Fleer Brilliants has a set parallel to the base set where they use gold foil to make the card and have a print run to 24. The Penny PSA 9 sold for $14,400 in 2023.

2014-15 Panini Excalibur Anfernee Hardaway Kaboom

Penny Kaboom | Cardladder

The first year and the second product to find the kaboom insert is the 2014-2015 Panini Excalibur. The Penny kaboom sold for $3,100 in 2023.

2020-21 Panini Immaculate Shaquille & Hardaway dual auto /10

Shaq & Penny Dual Auto | Cardladder

One of the original young exciting duos of the 90's were Shaq and Penny. The Immaculate dual auto numbered to ten sold for $3,500 in 2024.

1997 Upper Deck Anfernee Hardaway Diamond Dimensions PSA 9

Diamond Dimensions is an insert from Upper Deck that has a print run of 100. The Penny Hardaway PSA 9 sold for $3,000 in 2023.

Diamond Dimensions Penny | Cardladder

1997 Metal Universe Anfernee Hardaway Precious Metal Gems

PMG Penny | Cardladder

Precious Metal Gems (PMG) is an insert from Fleer Metal Universe that are very rare and valuable. It's another set that runs parallel to the base set and has a low print run. A PSA 6 PMG sold for $18,000 in 2021.

